Genetron Health and IMPACT Therapeutics Announce Partnership to Drive Development of Synthetic Lethal Product Pipeline

The two parties will cooperate together on research and development for synthetic lethal inhibitors that are based on new targets, and the development of companion diagnostic products.

BEIJING, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”, NASDAQ: GTH), a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in offering molecular profiling tests, early cancer screening products and companion diagnostics development, today announced a partnership with IMPACT Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of targeted anti-cancer therapeutics.

“We are pleased to have reached a partnership with IMPACT Therapeutics, whose extensive pipeline products and strong data have demonstrated potential for clinical applications. Genetron Health is dedicated to accelerating patients’ access to effective therapies with the adoption of precision oncology technologies,” said Sizhen Wang, Co-Founder and CEO of Genetron Health. “At present, we have CAP- and CLIA-certified laboratories in China and the United States. We are well-positioned to provide customized solutions for our global and domestic partners in cross-border clinical trials and companion diagnostic development. Overall, we remain committed to offering broader and better healthcare options to patients globally.”

“IMPACT Therapeutics focuses on the research and development of targeted anti-cancer therapeutics that are based on synthetic lethality. We have assembled one of the most comprehensive DDR global pipeline of novel drug candidates, and are expanding to other novel synthetic lethal targets to broaden our pipeline,” said Dr. Jun Bao, President and CEO of IMPACT Therapeutics. “We look forward to leveraging Genetron Health’s experience and resources in the field of precision oncology, and working together with them to accelerate the research and development of new drugs, contributing to the global anti-cancer cause.”

About Synthetic Lethality

Synthetic lethality refers to the simultaneous deactivation of two, non-lethal genes that results in cell death. If specific genes can be deactivated in tumors, drugs that inhibit their synthetic lethal partner genes can target and kill cancer cells without harming healthy cells. Synthetic lethal mechanisms are expected to achieve new breakthroughs in targeted cancer therapy.