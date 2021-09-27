Fobi Announces Definitive Agreement To Acquire Qples Online Coupon And Advertising Platform For $3,200,000 To Deliver Global CPG Generated Coupons. 2022 Revenue Expected To Exceed $2,000,000 Prior To Fobi Impact.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (TSXV: FOBI, OTCQB: FOBIF) (the “ Company ” or “ Fobi ”), a global leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive operational efficiencies and profitability, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement (the “ APA ”) to acquire certain specific assets and liabilities from Qples, Inc. (“ Qples ”), to be effected together with a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (the “ Acquisition ”) for total consideration of approximately US$3.2 million, plus up to an additional US$1 million earn out.

Qples Provides End-to-End Solution To Capitalize on $225 Billion Coupon Industry Rapidly Moving From 90%+ Paper To Digital AI 8112 Coupons Distributed By The World’s Biggest Brands And Validated In Real-Time Through The Coupon Bureau.

Qples is a key player in the Coupon Industry with relationships to the world’s leading Consumer Packaged Good (“CPG”) brands and full support of the new AI (8112) Digital Standard for coupons, which will immediately be integrated into both Fobi’s Connected Retail Commerce Solution (“FCRS”) and Fobi Data Exchange (“FDX”) announced earlier this month.

Qples is a cash flow positive business that is expected to generate approximately US$1,000,000 in revenues for 2021 and US$2,000,00 for 2022, prior to any impact from this Acquisition.

The acquisition of Qples is an important step in Fobi’s strategy to connect CPG brands and retailers, as well as, become leaders in key retail verticals such as Grocery and Convenience.

Fobi CEO, Rob Anson stated, “In our July 2021 review I stated that Fobi was very confident that significant developments would take place shortly which would see Fobi grow by several magnitudes through 2021 and into 2022. With some significant revenue deals already announced this quarter and, more importantly, a major expansion in our sales pipeline now taking place, we have good reason to believe in the potential for significant developments in North America and around the world. As such, our Qples acquisition is perfect in terms of both timing and fit with Fobi’s technology to close on upcoming major developments. Moreover, I expect Qples itself to contribute significant revenue to Fobi in 2021 and well beyond.”