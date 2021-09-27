Aqua Metals Establishes Innovation Center to Accelerate Development of Cleanest and Most Cost Competitive Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Solution

With New R&D Center and Headquarters, Company is Expanding its Battery Metals Recycling Focus and Capabilities

RENO, Nev., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) (“Aqua Metals” or the “Company”), which is reinventing metals recycling with its AquaRefining technology, has established an Innovation Center focused on applying its proven technology to lithium-ion battery recycling research and development and prototype system activities. Aqua Metals’ strategic decision to apply its proven clean, closed-loop hydrometallurgical and electrochemical recycling experience to lithium-ion battery recycling is designed to meet the growing demand for critical metals driven by the global transition to electric vehicles, growth in Internet data centers, and alternative energy applications including solar, wind, and grid-scale storage. The global lithium-ion battery recycling market size is predicted to be $11.07 billion in 2027.

