DSM Net Asset Value(s) Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 27.09.2021, 12:09 | | 13 0 | 0 27.09.2021, 12:09 | Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 Net Asset Values The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 24 September 2021 £48.72m Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 24 September 2021 £48.72m Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 51,349,341 The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 24 September 2021 was: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 94.89p Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 94.41p Ordinary share price 81.50p Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (14.11%) * Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 24/09/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.









0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer