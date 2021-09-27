checkAd

DGAP-News Schletter Group continues to grow and presents new CFO

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.09.2021, 12:14  |  25   |   |   

DGAP-News: Schletter Solar GmbH / Key word(s): Personnel/Strategic Company Decision
Schletter Group continues to grow and presents new CFO

27.09.2021 / 12:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Kirchdorf/Haag, September 27, 2021. The international solar installation manufacturer Schletter Group remains on course for growth: despite the challenging market environment, the company reported double-digit sales growth in 2021 and further boosted its profitability. By the end of the year, the annual supply volume will exceed 3 gigawatts for the very first time. The company plans to forge ahead with its strategic development with a new and highly experienced CFO on board.

"Our positive development in a year that was very difficult for the industry clearly shows that our corporate strategy is working," emphasized Schletter Group CEO Florian Roos. Among other things, the Schletter Group has deliberately established a flexible global supply chain in recent years. "Despite steel and freight capacities being in short supply, this move has allowed us to maintain our excellent delivery capability - especially for large-scale projects in all regions across the globe." One of the world's largest solar farms with output of 300 MW, for example, is currently being supplied and installed by Schletter on schedule. The company also reached key milestones in terms of product strategy and finances, further optimized its portfolio and increased its financial strength.

In the future, the management team comprising Florian Roos (CEO) and Dr. Cedrik Zapfe (CTO) will continue to drive the company's successful development with the support of Andreas Rode as the new CFO. Rode's main remit is to keep the Schletter Group on its current growth and internationalization trajectory and further increase the company's profitability. He will also focus on tapping into new sources of capital and financing to fund further strategic growth.
fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=7c1ecd3ed5ff74ff8013ec4fc2482164

Andreas Rode becomes the new CFO of solar mounting manufacturer Schletter Group.

Rode has more than 20 years of management experience, both at family-owned companies and in the private equity sector. Most recently, in his role as CEO/CFO, he was responsible for the expansion and further development of the German market leader for direct online kitchen sales, Kiveda Holding GmbH. Prior to that, he worked at vehicle component wholesaler Europart Holding GmbH (as CEO) and at Apollo Optik GmbH & Co. KG (as CFO/commercial director). In all of his professional positions as CEO and CFO, he has built up a track record of tapping into new markets, ensuring sustainable financing for fast-growing companies and driving process digitalization, among other things. Rode also has particular experience when it comes to introducing ESG (environmental, social, governance) structures, a topic that is becoming increasingly important for the corporate sector, especially on the capital market.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Schletter Group continues to grow and presents new CFO DGAP-News: Schletter Solar GmbH / Key word(s): Personnel/Strategic Company Decision Schletter Group continues to grow and presents new CFO 27.09.2021 / 12:14 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Kirchdorf/Haag, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia zur Wahl des Berliner Abgeordnetenhauses und zum Volksentscheid: Berlin braucht ...
Advance United Aktie mit 346 Prozent Gewinn-Chance
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities AB announces fixed ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Klöckner & Co SE: Operatives Jahresergebnis noch stärker erwartet
DGAP-Adhoc: aap Implantate AG beschließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung zur Finanzierung von Umsatzwachstum und ...
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG acquires established office property Bonnanova for special fund
DGAP-Adhoc: aap Implantate AG resolves on capital increase with subscription rights to finance sales growth ...
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahres bis zum 30. Juni 2021 bekannt und gibt ...
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor veröffentlicht Einladung zur ausserordentlichen Generalversammlung und gibt ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NeXR Technologies SE resolves capital increase from authorized capital with subscription rights
Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Virtuelle Roadshow / Webkonferenz am 28. September 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief's Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Data Published in Peer ...
DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Rekordergebnis und Rekordumsatz; sehr attraktives Marktumfeld für ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports Half-Year 2021 Results and Provides Corporate Update
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Exasol AG veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2021
DGAP-News: Formycon veröffentlicht Halbjahresergebnis 2021
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI erhält Aufträge im Wert von 900.000 CAD für den Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement