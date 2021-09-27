DGAP-News Schletter Group continues to grow and presents new CFO
DGAP-News: Schletter Solar GmbH / Key word(s): Personnel/Strategic Company Decision
Kirchdorf/Haag, September 27, 2021. The international solar installation manufacturer Schletter Group remains on course for growth: despite the challenging market environment, the
company reported double-digit sales growth in 2021 and further boosted its profitability. By the end of the year, the annual supply volume will exceed 3 gigawatts for the very first time.
The company plans to forge ahead with its strategic development with a new and highly experienced CFO on board.
Andreas Rode becomes the new CFO of solar mounting manufacturer Schletter Group.
Rode has more than 20 years of management experience, both at family-owned companies and in the private equity sector. Most recently, in his role as CEO/CFO, he was responsible for the expansion and further development of the German market leader for direct online kitchen sales, Kiveda Holding GmbH. Prior to that, he worked at vehicle component wholesaler Europart Holding GmbH (as CEO) and at Apollo Optik GmbH & Co. KG (as CFO/commercial director). In all of his professional positions as CEO and CFO, he has built up a track record of tapping into new markets, ensuring sustainable financing for fast-growing companies and driving process digitalization, among other things. Rode also has particular experience when it comes to introducing ESG (environmental, social, governance) structures, a topic that is becoming increasingly important for the corporate sector, especially on the capital market.
