Ault Global Holdings Announces Adtech Pharma, Inc., an Innovative Biotech, Appoints Jodi Brichan to Its Board of Directors

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced that Adtech Pharma, Inc. (“Adtech”), has appointed Jodi Brichan, to its Board of Directors. Ms. Brichan was a member of the board of directors of the Company until August 13, 2021. In June of 2021, the Company entered a securities purchase agreement (the “Agreement”) with Adtech that granted the Company the right to acquire up to 40% of the current equity in Adtech, an innovative biotechnology company, for $3 million. The right to appoint Ms. Brichan was provided for in the Agreement. The investment in Adtech was made through Digital Power Lending, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Jodi Brichan is a commercialization expert with more than 25 years of experience in bringing new products to market in hypergrowth healthcare industries such as pharmaceuticals, medical devices, energy devices, and life sciences. In her prior role as a communications executive at two of the leading global communications networks, Omnicom and Publicis, Ms. Brichan managed the pharmaceutical portfolio of ophthalmology products for Alcon, a leading eyecare company specializing in glaucoma. Over the past five years, she has served on the board of directors for healthcare and technology companies. Her significant experience in clinical research, commercial product launches, and driving shareholder value makes her the ideal board member for Adtech. She holds a B.A.A. from Central Michigan University, Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

Adtech is an innovative biotech firm that has developed a novel formulation of a sole-sourced synthetic cannabinoid therapeutic targeting glaucoma known as NB-110. Adtech believes that there is a worldwide marketplace of over $4 billion in annual sales for glaucoma eye drop therapeutics. NB-110 comprises a synthetic cannabinoid Nabilone in the absence of any preservative and its formulation mimics a human tear to drive efficacious delivery through the cornea to the retina and optical nerves in the back of eye. Based on Adtech’s preclinical findings, NB-110 is targeted to lower interocular pressure and protect optical nerves for glaucoma patients. Adtech believes its formulation makes this drug unique and differentiates it from today’s marketed glaucoma medications.