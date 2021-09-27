Henry Schein Announces Legal Team Promotions

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, today announced a series of changes to strengthen its Legal team, including the promotion of Walter Siegel to Chief Legal Officer, Kelly Murphy to General Counsel, Jennifer Ferrero to Deputy Secretary, and Reid Arstark to Senior Counsel, Mergers & Acquisitions.

(Photo: Business Wire)

In this new role, Mr. Siegel, a Senior Vice President of the Company, will continue to lead Henry Schein’s worldwide legal, compliance, and regulatory organizations. A member of the Company’s Executive Management Committee, he joined Henry Schein as General Counsel in 2013.

“Upon joining Henry Schein, Walter quickly distinguished himself throughout the Company with his integrity, legal acumen, strategic thinking, and leadership skills,” said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein, Inc. “Walter’s new role reflects the increasing global complexity of the laws, rules, and regulations that multi-national companies must navigate. We are pleased to have Walter in this expanded role.”

With Mr. Siegel’s promotion, Kelly Murphy has been named Senior Vice President and General Counsel, as well as a member of the Executive Management Committee.

“Kelly is a respected business partner and strategic thinker, and we are delighted to recognize her contributions and capabilities with this promotion,” Mr. Bergman said.

Mr. Siegel is a seasoned advisor with a diverse legal background and expertise in corporate law and governance, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), partnerships, securities, litigation, and regulatory. Prior to Henry Schein, Mr. Siegel held the position of Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary for Standard Microsystems Corporation. He is a graduate of Yale Law School.

Ms. Murphy, who had been Deputy General Counsel, has held several key positions of increasing responsibility within the legal function since joining Henry Schein in 2011. As General Counsel, she will be responsible for the Company’s legal activities related to M&A globally, corporate governance, litigation, and other general corporate legal matters. Ms. Murphy began her legal career as a legal associate at the global law firm of Clifford Chance, LLP, where she represented companies and financial institutions on a variety of domestic and international corporate matters. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Boston University and a Juris Doctorate from Fordham University School of Law.