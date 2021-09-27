checkAd

Beam Therapeutics Announces Preclinical Data Highlighting Potential of Base Editors to Target Disease Drivers of Chronic Hepatitis B Infection

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.09.2021, 12:30  |  34   |   |   

Data to be Presented During an Oral Presentation at the 2021 International HBV Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: BEAM), a biotechnology company developing precision genetic medicines through base editing, today announced preclinical data demonstrating the potential of Beam’s cytosine base editors (CBEs) to reduce viral markers, including hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) expression, and prevent viral rebound of hepatitis B virus (HBV) in in vitro models. These data will be presented today, September 27, 2021, in partnership with Fabien Zoulim’s laboratory at the INSERM Cancer Research Center of Lyon, during an oral presentation titled, “cccDNA Inactivation Using Cytosine Base Editors,” at the 2021 International HBV Meeting.

HBV causes serious liver infection that can become chronic, increasing the risk of developing life-threatening health issues like cirrhosis, liver failure or liver cancer. Chronic HBV infection is characterized by the persistence of covalently closed circular DNA (cccDNA), a unique DNA structure that forms in response to HBV infection in the nuclei of liver cells. Additionally, the HBV DNA integrates into the human genome becoming a source of HBsAg. While currently available treatments can manage HBV replication, they do not clear cccDNA from the infected liver cells. This inability to prevent HBV infection rebound from cccDNA is a key challenge to curing HBV.

Base editors are designed to enable direct and irreversible conversion of a specific DNA base into another without inducing double-stranded breaks. In HBV infected cells, CBEs can target the cccDNA minichromosome at multiple locations, introducing precise and permanent stop codons in the viral genome, which are intended to silence the viral genes without the risk of the chromosomal rearrangements.

“Hepatitis B is a major global health crisis, with more than 250 million people currently diagnosed with chronic disease worldwide. Despite current therapeutic approaches, a key challenge to finding a curative treatment to chronic HBV is being able to prevent infection rebound from cccDNA,” said Giuseppe Ciaramella, Ph.D., president and chief scientific officer of Beam. “The data being presented today show that using our novel CBE, we can directly target and silence cccDNA to significantly reduce relevant HBV viral replicators, without the need to clear cccDNA from the cell. Furthermore, because HBV sequences are extensively integrated in the genome of infected cells, multiplex base editors are a natural fit for permanently silencing HBV genetic elements without creating double-stranded breaks or genetic rearrangements. These data underscore the advantages we believe base editing can offer in treating patients with HBV infection as well as a wide range of serious genetic diseases.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Beam Therapeutics Announces Preclinical Data Highlighting Potential of Base Editors to Target Disease Drivers of Chronic Hepatitis B Infection Data to be Presented During an Oral Presentation at the 2021 International HBV MeetingCAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Beam Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: BEAM), a biotechnology company developing precision genetic medicines through …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pilgrim’s Pride Announces Closure of Kerry Consumer Foods’ Meats and Meals Acquisition
NXP Trimension Ultra-Wideband Technology Powers Xiaomi MIX4 Smartphone to Deliver New “Point to ...
ReveraGen and Santhera Announce FDA Orphan Grant Funding for Clinical Trial with Vamorolone in ...
ReveraGen und Santhera geben FDA-Orphan-Finanzierungszuschuss für klinische Studie mit Vamorolone ...
Intertrust announces EUR 100 million share buyback programme
Evelo Biosciences Announces Positive Phase 2 Clinical Data with EDP1815 in Psoriasis; Confirms ...
Anders Sundström proposed as new Chairman of the Board in SkiStar
Faurecia launches public takeover offer for Hella
Construction contract (ECDI storage facilities)
Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. Completes Fully Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement for $6 ...
Titel
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Sompo International Names Windy Lawrence as General Counsel and Announces the Retirement of John ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...