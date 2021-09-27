Verve Therapeutics to Participate in the Chardan Virtual 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verve Therapeutics, a biotech company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease with single-course gene editing medicines, today announced that Sekar Kathiresan, M.D., co-founder and chief executive officer and Andrew Bellinger, M.D., Ph.D., chief scientific officer and chief medical officer, will participate in a fireside chat during the Chardan Virtual 5th Annual Genetics Medicines Conference on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Dr. Kathiresan will also participate in a panel titled, “Genetic Medicines: The Ongoing Emergence of the Heart as a Target Tissue Panel” on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the investor section of the company's website at www.vervetx.com. The webcast will be archived for 60 days following the presentation.