Vaisala’s financial information and Annual General Meeting in 2022

Vaisala Corporation
September 27, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. EEST

Vaisala Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Release, Half Year Financial Report and two Interim Reports during 2022 as follows: 

- February 18, 2022: Financial Statement Release 2021
- April 29, 2022: Interim Report January–March 2022
- July 22, 2022: Half Year Financial Report 2022
- October 28, 2022: Interim Report January–September 2022

 

The Annual Report 2021 will be published at vaisala.com by the end of week 9. 

Vaisala Corporation’s Annual General Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The Board of Directors of the company will convene the meeting. 

 

