checkAd

TYME Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase II OASIS Trial Evaluating the Potential Benefits of Oral SM-88 for Patients with Metastatic HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer After Treatment with a CDK4/6 Inhibitor

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.09.2021, 12:50  |  26   |   |   

TYME Technologies, Inc. (“TYME” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TYME), an emerging biotechnology company developing cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs), today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the Phase II OASIS trial in patients with metastatic hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (“HR+/HER2-“) breast cancer who previously received a CDK4/6 inhibitor regimen being conducted by Georgetown University (NCT04720664) at several MedStar Health hospitals. (MedStar Health is Georgetown’s academic clinical partner.)

“Metastatic breast cancer is still an incurable disease and represents the second-leading cause of cancer death in women.2 The sobering statistics speak to the urgent need to find novel effective therapies that address this difficult-to-treat cancer. As this important trial begins, we are encouraged by the results in breast cancer patients from our prior first-in-human study and compassionate use program, which showed broad anti-tumor activity, including complete responses. We believe the compelling data support our strategic decision to further evaluate oral SM-88 in this setting, and we are hopeful that we will repeat the promising early activity. If so, we believe an effective drug with SM-88’s demonstrated tolerability profile would offer patients an attractive treatment option, while maintaining quality of life,” said Richie Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer of TYME.

“We are pleased to be collaborating with Georgetown University to work toward transforming the treatment landscape for these metastatic HR+/HER2- patients. Dosing the first patient is a critical milestone in advancing oral SM-88 as a potential treatment option prior to chemotherapy for this patient population. This is a significant opportunity for TYME, and we look forward to providing updates as the OASIS trial progresses,” concluded Cunningham.

The Phase II OASIS Trial

The OASIS clinical trial is an investigator-initiated multicenter Phase II single-arm, prospective open-label study of oral SM-88 used with methoxsalen, phenytoin, and sirolimus (“MPS”) in metastatic HR+/HER2- breast cancer who have received a prior CDK4/6 inhibtor regimen. The study is designed to determine efficacy, defined as the overall response rate (“ORR”) of this investigational treatment. It is designed as a two-stage trial, initially enrolling 30 patients, with potential expansion up to a total of 50 patients without concurrent cancer therapies. The primary endpoint is RECIST v1.1 tumor response; collection of cell-free DNA from patients will also occur at several time points in their treatment. If anti-tumor activity or a signal is observed among the first 30 patients, the trial may be expanded to confirm the findings.

Seite 1 von 4


Tyme Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TYME Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase II OASIS Trial Evaluating the Potential Benefits of Oral SM-88 for Patients with Metastatic HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer After Treatment with a CDK4/6 Inhibitor TYME Technologies, Inc. (“TYME” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TYME), an emerging biotechnology company developing cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs), today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the Phase II OASIS trial in patients …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Spirit of Wipro Run Brings Together Participants From Over 35 Countries
New Study Evaluates the Feasibility of Using Masimo EMMA Capnography on Mechanically Ventilated ...
Publicis Groupe to Repurchase 2.5 Million Shares to Cover Employee Long Term Incentive Plans
Strong Improvement in BALYO's Operating Income in the First Half of 2021
Eurofins Scientific SE: Transplant Genomics Launches OmniGraf, the Only Combination Biomarker Panel That Provides the ...
Japan’s MHLW Approves PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin) for Advanced Urothelial Cancer
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): Half Year 2021 Results
TotalEnergies and Safran Create a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Decarbonization of the ...
BIOCORP Reports H1 2021 Results
BIOCORP and NOVO NORDISK Sign Global Partnership Within Diabetes on Digital Health
Titel
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Liberty Global Ventures and InfraVia Capital Partners Set up Fibre-to-the-home Joint Venture in ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Exclusive Networks Announces Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Paris
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.09.21TYME Technologies, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Virtual Healthcare Industry Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten