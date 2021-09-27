checkAd

Pfizer Starts Global Phase 2/3 EPIC-PEP Study of Novel COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Candidate for Post-Exposure Prophylaxis in Adults

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.09.2021, 12:45  |  24   |   |   

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced the start of the Phase 2/3 EPIC-PEP (Evaluation of Protease Inhibition for COVID-19 in Post-Exposure Prophylaxis) study to evaluate the investigational novel oral antiviral candidate PF-07321332, co-administered with a low dose of ritonavir, for the prevention of COVID-19 infection. This Phase 2/3 trial is part of a global clinical research program and is enrolling individuals who are at least 18 years old and live in the same household as an individual with a confirmed symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection.

“With the continued impact of COVID-19 around the world, we believe that tackling the virus will require effective treatments for people who contract, or have been exposed to, the virus, complementing the impact that vaccines have had in helping quell infections. If successful, we believe this therapy could help stop the virus early – before it has had a chance to replicate extensively – potentially preventing symptomatic disease in those who have been exposed and inhibiting the onset of infection in others,” said Mikael Dolsten, MD, PhD., Chief Scientific Officer and President, Worldwide Research, Development and Medical of Pfizer. “Given the continued emergence and evolution of SARS-CoV-2 variants and their immense impact, we continue to work diligently to develop and study new ways that our investigational oral antiviral candidate could potentially lower the impact of COVID-19, not only on patients’ lives, but also the lives of their families and household members.”

The Phase 2/3 EPIC-PEP trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study and will enroll up to 2,660 healthy adult participants aged 18 and older. Participants will be randomly assigned (1:1:1) to receive PF-07321332/ritonavir or placebo orally twice daily for 5 or 10 days. The primary objective will assess safety and efficacy for the prevention of confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection and its symptoms through Day 14. PF-07321332 is an oral antiviral SARS-CoV-2-3CL protease inhibitor, which has an encouraging pre-clinical profile, including potent in vitro antiviral SARS-CoV-2 and broad coronavirus activity. Results from the Phase 1 clinical trial demonstrated that PF-07321332 was safe and well tolerated.

Seite 1 von 4


Pfizer Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: Pfizer-Pharmawert total unterbewertet! 50% möglich!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pfizer Starts Global Phase 2/3 EPIC-PEP Study of Novel COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Candidate for Post-Exposure Prophylaxis in Adults Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced the start of the Phase 2/3 EPIC-PEP (Evaluation of Protease Inhibition for COVID-19 in Post-Exposure Prophylaxis) study to evaluate the investigational novel oral antiviral candidate PF-07321332, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Spirit of Wipro Run Brings Together Participants From Over 35 Countries
New Study Evaluates the Feasibility of Using Masimo EMMA Capnography on Mechanically Ventilated ...
Publicis Groupe to Repurchase 2.5 Million Shares to Cover Employee Long Term Incentive Plans
Strong Improvement in BALYO's Operating Income in the First Half of 2021
Eurofins Scientific SE: Transplant Genomics Launches OmniGraf, the Only Combination Biomarker Panel That Provides the ...
Japan’s MHLW Approves PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin) for Advanced Urothelial Cancer
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): Half Year 2021 Results
TotalEnergies and Safran Create a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Decarbonization of the ...
BIOCORP Reports H1 2021 Results
BIOCORP and NOVO NORDISK Sign Global Partnership Within Diabetes on Digital Health
Titel
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Liberty Global Ventures and InfraVia Capital Partners Set up Fibre-to-the-home Joint Venture in ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Exclusive Networks Announces Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Paris
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:38 UhrAktien: Biontech beantragt bei EMA Booster-Impfung
Dennis Austinat | Kommentare
24.09.21ROUNDUP 2: Biden ruft Berechtigte in USA zu Corona-Auffrischungsimpfungen auf
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21Stiko empfiehlt parallele Corona-und Grippeimpfung
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21Stiko spricht keine generelle Booster-Empfehlung für Senioren aus
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21Amnesty: Unfaire Impfstoffverteilung ist Menschenrechtsverletzung
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21Aktien: Astrazeneca will aufholen und setzt nun auf RNA-Technologie
Dennis Austinat | Kommentare
23.09.21US-Gremium empfiehlt Auffrischungsimpfungen für Menschen ab 65
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21ROUNDUP: Stiko empfiehlt Corona-Auffrischungsimpfungen für Immungeschwächte
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21Kubas Präsident: Bewohner ärmerer Länder warten auf erste Impfdosis
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21EU-Arzneimittelbehörde EMA prüft dritte Dosis von Pfizer-Impfstoff
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten