Lazard Releases 2021 Global Healthcare Leaders Study

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) today released its fourth annual in-depth study of strategic challenges and opportunities in the global healthcare industry, surveying 200 C-level executives and investors across three global sectors: Biopharmaceuticals; Medical Devices and Diagnostics; and Healthcare Services. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, this year’s study focuses on the healthcare leaders’ pandemic-related challenges and expectations, as well as the strategic priorities for their businesses.

In last year’s study, there was a high correlation between healthcare industry leaders’ responses and the subsequent course of events. This year’s study finds that most healthcare leaders expect a protracted battle with the global health crisis, with the majority of respondents expecting the pandemic to continue through 2022 and beyond. They also have significant concerns about scenarios that could create risk for resurgence, such as vaccine hesitancy, distribution shortfalls in developing countries, and new variants. In addition, the majority of respondents expect the pandemic to have lasting impacts, both positive and negative, on their industry, the business world and socioeconomic trends globally.