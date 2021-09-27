checkAd

Asensus Surgical Announces Purchase of Senhance Robotic System by Loginov Moscow Clinical Scientific Center

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery, today announced that Loginov Moscow Clinical Scientific Center, located in Moscow, Russia, has initiated its Senhance Robotic Surgery program following the purchase of a Senhance Surgical System. The installation represents the first Senhance Surgical System to be used within Russia.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with such an innovative, forward-thinking institution for our first Senhance program within Russia,” said Anthony Fernando, Asensus Surgical President and CEO. “We share a commitment to advancing patient outcomes through the use of new minimally invasive technologies and look forward to helping Loginov expand their offerings to patients.’’

Asensus Surgical's technology platform, Senhance Surgical System, is the first of its kind digital laparoscopic platform that leverages augmented intelligence to provide unmatched performance and patient outcomes through machine learning. Senhance goes beyond the typical surgical robotic systems, providing surgical assurance through haptic feedback, eye-tracking camera control, and 3D visualization, and is the first platform to offer 3 mm instruments (the smallest instrument available in the world on a robotic surgical platform). The Senhance Surgical System is powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU). The ISU enables machine vision-driven control of the camera for a surgeon by responding to commands and recognizing certain objects and locations in the surgical field, and allows a surgeon to change the visualized field of view using the movement of their instruments. The newest ISU features expand upon these capabilities and introduce more advanced features including: 3D measurement, digital tagging, image enhancement, and enhanced camera control based on real-time data from anatomical structures while performing surgery.

“Our team has been successfully and for many years developing minimally invasive surgical technologies that help our patients fast-track a return to an active life while preserving an optimal therapeutic approach. We are ready to utilize the Senhance Surgical System as part of our therapeutic options and hope that its use will allow us to achieve even safer and more reproducible surgery outcomes and ensure that a higher number of patients enjoy favorable effects of minimal invasive surgery," said Professor Igor Khatkov, Head of the Loginov Moscow Clinical Scientific Center.

