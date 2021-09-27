checkAd

Decisions taken in the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of Amber Grid

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Savanorių pr. 28, LT-03116 Vilnius, Lithuania.

The following decision was adopted in the extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Amber Grid (company code 303090867, registered office at Savanorių pr. 28, Vilnius) on 27 September 2021:

1. Regarding the change of the registered office of AB Amber Grid.

Adopted resolution:

“1. To change the registered office address of AB Amber Grid (legal entity code 303090867) from Savanorių pr. 28, Vilnius LT- 03116, to Laisvės pr. 10, Vilnius LT-04215.”

More information:
Laura Šebekienė, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,
+370 699 61 246, l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt





