More Visible Gold at Elizabeth - New Vein Discovery

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Tempus Resources Ltd (" Tempus " or the " Company ") (ASX:TMR)(TSXV:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to announce that visible gold has been logged in drill-hole EZ-21-12 approximately 150 metres to …

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Tempus Resources Ltd (" Tempus " or the " Company ") (ASX:TMR)(TSXV:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to announce that visible gold has been logged in drill-hole EZ-21-12 approximately 150 metres to the northwest of the SW Vein, indicating the discovery of a new, previously unknown gold-bearing vein, together with the release of assays for four additional drill-holes (EZ-21-05, EZ-21-06, EZ-21-07B and EZ-21-08) from the ongoing 2021 drilling program at its Elizabeth Gold Project in Southern BC, Canada.

Visible gold identified in drill-hole EZ-21-12, 150m to the northwest of the SW Vein, highlighting the potential existence of a new, previously undiscovered gold vein zone

Assays received from four additional diamond drill-holes (EZ-21-05, EZ-21-06, EZ-21-07B and EZ-21-08), with highlights including 1.0m at 4.9g/t gold from 40.1m and 0.7m at 9.1g/t gold from 51.5m in EZ-21-7B

20 drill-holes now completed so far at Elizabeth with multiple assays pending: Assays for first eight holes (including the four being reported today) are reported Another 11 holes are at the lab, including assays submitted as far back as August Current drill hole is being logged and samples prepared for despatch to the lab in a subsequent sample batch

Diamond drilling continues to demonstrate the SW Vein extends down dip and along strike -all extensional holes drilled appear to intersect quartz vein

CEO, Jason Bahnsen commented "When we get visible gold at Elizabeth, it can lead to ‘bonanza' grade intersections as we've seen with previous holes announced from this years' drilling. However, what's more exciting about the visible gold in drill-hole EZ-21-12 is that its approximately 150 metres northwest of our SW Vein zone so it indicates the discovery of a previously unknown new gold vein zone at Elizabeth"

Visible gold was identified in drill core from drill-hole EZ-21-12 within a 1.0-metre-wide quartz vein from 118.50m down-hole depth. The 1.0m quartz vein is within a larger observed alteration and veining zone from 107.65 - 120.35m. This new gold-bearing vein is a new discovery at Elizabeth located approximately 150 metres to the northwest of the SW Vein. It is very encouraging to discover an additional vein/structure at Elizabeth as it continues to demonstrate a larger orogenic vein system where we are recognizing regularly spaced mineralized quartz vein zones at approximately 150 metre intervals, over a width of over one kilometre. The focus of drilling to date has been on the SW Vein however, substantial potential exists along this new vein as well as the other under explored veins at the project. Figure 1 (below) shows a photograph of the core interval from EZ-21-12 containing visible gold and Figure 2 and Figure 3 (below) shows where the interval occurred in cross section and plan view relative to the known SW Vein.