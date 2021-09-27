checkAd

Green Stream Holdings Now Has Two Community Solar Projects In Rochester, NY

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ("the Company") (https://greensolarutility.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, today, announced that Anthony Morali, the Company's Advisor on Creative Solar Design has completed his Initial Design For 350 thousand foot, 3 Megawatt Roof Mount System for 565 Blossom Road Rochester, NY and that nationally recognized solar engineer, KMB Design Group, will do the feasibility study for the project.

The Company previously contracted with KMB in order to have them conduct solar feasibility studies for three separate locations. This interconnection application is for the 565 Blossom Road Rochester, NY site.

CEO James DiPrima said: "An Interconnection Agreement is a contract with a utility for distributed generated systems, including solar photovoltaics. The agreement is a written notice to a utility company of plans to construct, install and operate any system which will be connected to the grid and must be submitted prior to the start of construction. After the utility receives the required documentation, the application is reviewed for approval."

Diagram Description automatically generated
Foto: Accesswire

Mr. Morali serves as the Creative Solar Advisor of Green Rain Solar, LLC, a division of the Company focused on development of next-generation solar greenhouses. Morali's unique design uses customized red greenhouse glass and seamless solar panels. Green Stream and Mr. Morali have been engaged in a joint partnership to develop these revolutionary greenhouses as well as other state-of-the-art solar projects in rapidly growing solar markets.

Diagram Description automatically generated
Foto: Accesswire

CEO James DiPrima said: "We at Green Stream are pleased to officially welcome Mr. Morali as we continue to deepen our existing partnership. Anthony Morali is the founder of Morali Architects and Renewable Energy Development (R.E.D.) Mr. Morali's expertise in solar construction and design is renowned throughout the industry. We look forward to Mr. Morali playing a critical role in the design and development of our state-of-the-art greenhouse facilities throughout the United States as we continue to accelerate our expansion plans and generate value for our shareholders."

