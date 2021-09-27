checkAd

American Battery Technology Corporation Announces Approximate $39.1 Million Oversubscribed Equity Financing at 5.8% Premium to 5-Day VWAP

Autor: Accesswire
27.09.2021, 13:00  |  14   |   |   

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / American Battery Technology Company (OTCQB:ABML), an American-owned critical minerals company currently building the first non-thermal integrated lithium-ion battery recycling plant in the United States, …

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / American Battery Technology Company (OTCQB:ABML), an American-owned critical minerals company currently building the first non-thermal integrated lithium-ion battery recycling plant in the United States, announced today it has entered into definitive agreements with a US-based institutional asset manager for the purchase and sale of approximately $39,100,000 in securities, before deducting transaction fees and expenses. The transaction, completed at a 5.8% premium to the 5-day Volume Weighted Average Price (the "VWAP"), is expected to fully fund the company through the construction and commissioning of its Nevada-based 20,000 metric tonne per year battery recycling plant, includes the sales of an aggregate of 25,389,611 shares of its common stock and warrants at a purchase price of $1.54 per share in a registered direct offering. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about September 29, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

"We are excited to announce this financing at a pivotal time in the company's development," said newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Melsert. "Not only does the capital raised more than fully finance the construction and commissioning of our commercial demonstration plant, but comes from a great partner at a pricing structure expected of a company with plans to be a Nasdaq listed security." As previously announced, the company has submitted an application to list its shares on the Nasdaq exchange, and this financing will further strengthen its position.

The warrants, which have an exercise price of $1.75 per share, are exercisable immediately and will expire five years following the date of issuance. In the event the warrants are exercised in full for cash, the company expects to receive approximately $44.4 million in additional gross proceeds. However, there is no assurance that all or any portion of the warrants will be exercised prior to their expiration.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-252492) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). A prospectus supplement describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained, when available, from Jett Capital Advisors, 712 Fifth Avenue, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10019, or by telephone at (212) 616-0423. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the company and such offering.

Seite 1 von 3


American Battery Metals Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American Battery Technology Corporation Announces Approximate $39.1 Million Oversubscribed Equity Financing at 5.8% Premium to 5-Day VWAP RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / American Battery Technology Company (OTCQB:ABML), an American-owned critical minerals company currently building the first non-thermal integrated lithium-ion battery recycling plant in the United States, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
i3 Energy PLC Announces Interim Report and Dividend Declaration
Angle PLC Announces Parsortix Demonstrates Ability to Isolate CTCs
Core Assets Confirms New Discovery at the Blue Property Atlin, British Columbia
Golden Dawn Announces Mr. Beat Frei As VP Finance and Business Development
CanaFarma Announces Fully Sold First Drop of Winners Circle Products
Trust Stamp Awarded $3.9M DHS Contract
Gratomic Proudly Announces Aukam Processing Plant Transition into Wet Commissioning
Chinese Internet Companies with Global Vision Show Strong Growth Momentum
GSilver Announces 2021 Annual General Meeting Results
Titel
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Resignation of Directors
SUIC, Midas's Partner Suntech Has Successfully Introduced Customized Products and Services To Its ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Says "Yield" Was Removed Today
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
Clear Capital Completes Acquisition of CubiCasa
HHG Capital Corporation Prices $50 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
24.09.21American Battery Metals Corporation Executes Agreement to Secure Over 6,000 Acres of Nevada-Based Lithium Resource Claims
Accesswire | Analysen
22.09.21American Battery Metals Corporation Expands Primary Battery Metal Extraction Development to Include Nickel and Cobalt Resources in Addition to Lithium
Accesswire | Analysen
30.08.21American Battery Metals Corporation Announces the Appointment of Ryan Melsert as CEO
Accesswire | Analysen