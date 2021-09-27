checkAd

In-Mold Coatings Market to reach US$ 355 Mn by 2031 with Significant Demand from Automotive & Construction Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a new study by Persistence Market Research, the global in-mold coatings market is expected to rise at a healthy CAGR of 5.3% and top a valuation of US$ 355 Mn by 2031.

In-mold coatings are widely used for automotive production across the globe. Growing automotive industry is thereby expected to elevate demand for in-mold coatings over the coming years. Moreover, shifting consumer demand toward environment-friendly products is also augmenting market growth. As such, key manufacturers are indulging in developing low-VOC-content coatings to bring their product portfolios in line with consumer demand trends.

Furthermore, consistent growth of the construction industry coupled with rising modernization in building and infrastructure development requires complex geometric shapes, which is creating high demand for in-mold coatings in the construction sector.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Germany is one of the largest markets for in-mold coatings owing to strong presence of the automotive end-use sector in the country.
  • Water based in-mold coatings are expected to increase their market share due to shifting consumer base toward eco-friendly products.
  • The automotive industry is the largest consumer of in-mold coatings. Consistent growth of the automotive industry is expected to elevate demand over the decade.
  • High production cost associated with composite coatings and fluctuation in oil prices are factors expected to hinder market growth to some extent.

"Demand for in-mold coatings is estimated to be driven significantly by the automotive industry," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

According to the Market Research analysis, Omnova Solutions Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Fujichem Sonneborn Limited, Adapta Color S.L., Emil Frei GmbH & Co. Kg, Kech Chimie, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Stahl Holdings B.V., Berlac Group, Rasching GmbH, Protech Powder Coatings Inc., Chromaflo Technologies, and Plasti Dip International are identified as key manufacturers of in-mold coatings.

