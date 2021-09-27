WiSA Certified Harman Kardon Radiance 2400 Wireless Audio System Launches in Select European Countries

WiSA LLC , founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), announced today that Association member HARMAN International has launched its WiSA Certified Harman Kardon Radiance 2400 wireless audio system in select European countries, including the UK, the Netherlands, and Nordic nations. Featuring two ultra-slim floor-standing speakers, a powerful subwoofer and a digital hub, Harman Radiance 2400 represents the perfect blend of elegant, minimalist design, premium materials and stunning, wireless audio made possible, in part, by WiSA technology.

With this launch, distinguished WiSA member HARMAN International drives the wireless home cinema category forward and delivers the form and function today’s consumers are seeking. The Radiance 2400 joins more than 20 Association members’ WiSA Ready and WiSA Certified products shipping this year, from brands including Bang & Olufsen, LG, Hisense, Skyworth, Klipsch, Onkyo, System Audio, Buchardt, Savant and more.

“The Radiance 2400 is a truly unique product from Harman Kardon, and after many years in development, we are delighted that we can now share this incredibly special home audio system with the world,” said Dave Rogers, President, HARMAN Lifestyle Division. “The integration of WiSA technology makes a great product even better, allowing us to provide ease of use with stunning performance.”

The Harman Kardon Radiance 2400 gives the user effortless control through two options: the multifunctional LCD touch screen or the included Bluetooth wireless remote control. Setup is also a breeze, with no need for complicated installation, because the wireless connection between the digital hub, speakers and subwoofer is ready out of the box. The Harman Kardon Radiance 2400 is the first consumer product to feature HARMAN’s patented Constant Beamwidth Technology. Developed for professional solutions products, this technology ensures every listener in the room enjoys the same exhilarating sound experience via precisely tuned beam-forming components. HARMAN’s revolutionary technology uniquely unites 24 precisely calibrated 1.25” transducers in each of the elegant Radiance 2400 speakers to deliver the same superior sound coverage from corner to corner so every seat in the house is the best seat.