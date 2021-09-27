Precision BioSciences Appoints Michael Amoroso Chief Executive Officer

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage biotechnology company using its ARCUS genome editing platform to develop allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene editing therapies, today announced that Michael Amoroso has been named as the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Precision BioSciences Board of Directors, in each case effective October 15, 2021. Mr. Amoroso will succeed Matt Kane, Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, who is expected to serve as an advisor to the Company to help ensure a smooth transition.

Michael Amoroso, newly appointed President & CEO, Precision BioSciences (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Amoroso is a biotech CEO with significant operational experience leading organizations focused on cell and gene therapies. He brings extensive experience leading teams across research, clinical development, regulatory and medical affairs, and commercial operations, with direct operational experience in the U.S. and major world markets with a particular focus on oncology drugs, including CAR T cell therapies for hematologic malignancies.

“We are very pleased that Michael will lead the Precision BioSciences team as we embark on the next phase of the company’s growth and seek to maximize the opportunities for our ARCUS platform,” said Kevin Buehler, Chair of Precision BioSciences Board of Directors. “Michael’s deep commercial and operational expertise in hematology, oncology, and gene therapy is an excellent fit for Precision and very relevant as we develop our strategy for late-stage clinical development and ultimately aim for commercialization. We believe that Michael’s priorities and motivations align well with the culture at Precision BioSciences and position him to successfully lead the Precision team as we pursue novel treatments to overcome cancer and cure genetic diseases.”

Mr. Amoroso is currently President and Chief Executive Officer of Abeona Therapeutics, Inc., a fully-integrated gene and cell therapy company. Prior to this role, Mr. Amoroso served as Abeona’s Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, responsible for overseeing the operational management of Abeona, including research and clinical development, regulatory, medical, commercial, corporate affairs, and business development. Previously, Mr. Amoroso was the Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Kite Pharma, Inc. He held various senior level executive positions at leading biopharmaceutical companies, including Eisai Inc., Celgene Corporation, and began his biopharmaceutical career at Aventis (now Sanofi S.A.). Mr. Amoroso earned his Executive M.B.A. in Management from the Stern School of Business, New York University, and his B.A. in Biological Sciences, summa cum laude, from Rider University.