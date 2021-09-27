Orthofix Announces Milestone − More Than 60,000 M6-C Artificial Cervical Discs Implanted Worldwide

Orthofix Medical Inc . (NASDAQ:OFIX), a global medical device company with a spine and orthopedics focus, today announced that more than 60,000 M6-C artificial cervical discs have been implanted worldwide. The implant is a next-generation artificial disc designed to mimic the natural motion of a native disc. Developed to replace an intervertebral disc damaged by cervical disc degeneration, the M6-C disc is indicated as an alternative to cervical fusion. First approved for distribution under the CE Mark in the European Union and other international geographies, the M6-C disc received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in 2019.

“The M6-C artificial cervical disc is continuing to establish a market-leading position globally with more than 60,000 devices implanted worldwide,” said Orthofix President of Global Spine Kevin Kenny. “We are pleased to see the continued adoption of this state-of-the-art technology as our international success translates into the U.S. market.”

The M6-C disc is comprised of an artificial visco-elastic nucleus and fiber annulus. Like a natural disc, this unique construct allows for shock absorption at the implanted level and provides a controlled range of motion as the spine bends and translates in multiple planes. The M6-C disc is the only such device available in the U.S. with these features.

In August of 2021, Orthofix announced the first patient implant in a U.S. Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) two-level study of the M6-C disc. The study is evaluating patients treated for cervical degenerative disc disease at two contiguous vertebral levels with the M6-C disc compared to anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF) for symptomatic cervical radiculopathy.

