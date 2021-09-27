checkAd

WeWork to Host Investor Day on Thursday, October 7, 2021

WeWork Inc. (“WeWork”), one of the leading flexible space providers, announced today that it will host an Investor Day on Thursday, October 7, starting at 11:30 AM ET. The presentation will include commentary from Sandeep Mathrani, Chief Executive Officer, Benjamin Dunham, Chief Financial Officer, and Chandler Salisbury, VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Development. The presentation will also include a question-and-answer session.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available the day of the event on the Company’s Investor Relations webpage. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations webpage following the event.

As previously announced on March 25, 2021, WeWork and BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BOWX, BOWXU, and BOWXW) (“BowX”), a special purpose acquisition company, entered into a definitive merger agreement, providing for a business combination that will result in WeWork becoming a publicly listed company.

The business combination is expected to close on or about October 21, 2021, subject to BowX stockholder approval and the satisfaction of certain closing conditions. Upon closing, WeWork will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WE.”

About WeWork
 WeWork was founded in 2010 with the vision to create environments where people and companies come together and do their best work. Since opening our first location in New York City, we’ve grown into a global flexible space provider committed to delivering technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces, and unmatched community experiences. Today, we’re constantly reimagining how the workplace can help everyone, from freelancers to Fortune 500s, be more motivated, productive, and connected.

About BowX Acquisition Corp.
 BowX Acquisition Corp. is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company formed by management of Bow Capital, including Vivek Ranadivé, and Murray Rode. Bow Capital is a venture capital fund bridging the best of academia, business, and entertainment. Mr. Ranadivé has four decades of experience and is founder and managing director of Bow Capital, as well as previous founder and CEO of TIBCO. Mr. Rode is senior advisor of Bow Capital and former CEO of TIBCO, with over 30 years of experience in tech.

