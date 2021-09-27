checkAd

Rocket Lab Wins $24m U.S. Space Force Contract to Develop Neutron Upper Stage

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.09.2021, 13:00  |  24   |   |   

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, has been awarded a $24.35 million contract with the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command (SSC) for development of the Neutron launch vehicle’s upper stage. The agreement signifies Rocket Lab’s commitment to becoming a launch provider for the National Security Space Launch (NSSL) program, which launches the United States' most critical missions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210927005267/en/

Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck stands with a Neutron fairing half. (Photo: Business Wire)

Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck stands with a Neutron fairing half. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Upper Stage Development for Neutron prototype project with the SSC’s Launch Enterprise, under the National Security Space Launch program using the Space Development Corps’ Space Enterprise Consortium (SpEC), will fund development of Neutron’s upper stage to support national security and defense launch capabilities for scientific and experimental satellites to the largest and most critical national security payloads. The award is part of a $75 million research and development program approved by U.S. Congress to advance the state-of-the-art in the upper stage technology of domestic launch systems.

The Upper Stage Development contract with the SSC’s Launch Enterprise recognizes the launch vehicle’s design to maximize mass-to-orbit capability, orbital insertion accuracy, and responsive dedicated launch for the U.S. government – key requirements for launch providers of the highest priority national defense and security missions awarded through the National Security Space Launch (NSSL) program. Existing NSSL launch providers include SpaceX and United Launch Alliance, and the awarding of this contract recognizes Rocket Lab as a potential NSSL Phase 3 Launch provider from 2025.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Peter Beck, says: “We’re dedicated to building a next-generation rocket that will transform space access for constellations through to the most critical missions in support of national security, and it’s an honor to be partnering with the U.S. Space Force to develop Neutron. This award is a vote of confidence in Neutron and our ability to deliver low-cost, responsive, dedicated launch for the U.S. Government. We’ve built a trusted launch system with Electron, and we’ll do it again with Neutron to continue providing unfettered access to space with our new heavier-lift vehicle.”

Seite 1 von 4
Rocket Lab USA Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rocket Lab Wins $24m U.S. Space Force Contract to Develop Neutron Upper Stage Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, has been awarded a $24.35 million contract with the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command (SSC) for development of the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Spirit of Wipro Run Brings Together Participants From Over 35 Countries
New Study Evaluates the Feasibility of Using Masimo EMMA Capnography on Mechanically Ventilated ...
Publicis Groupe to Repurchase 2.5 Million Shares to Cover Employee Long Term Incentive Plans
Strong Improvement in BALYO's Operating Income in the First Half of 2021
Eurofins Scientific SE: Transplant Genomics Launches OmniGraf, the Only Combination Biomarker Panel That Provides the ...
Japan’s MHLW Approves PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin) for Advanced Urothelial Cancer
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): Half Year 2021 Results
TotalEnergies and Safran Create a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Decarbonization of the ...
BIOCORP Reports H1 2021 Results
BIOCORP and NOVO NORDISK Sign Global Partnership Within Diabetes on Digital Health
Titel
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Liberty Global Ventures and InfraVia Capital Partners Set up Fibre-to-the-home Joint Venture in ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Exclusive Networks Announces Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Paris
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.09.21Rocket Lab Wins Contract to Launch Orbital Debris Removal Demonstration Mission for Astroscale
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Rocket Lab Aktie – Der nächste Wettlauf ins All
Konstantin Oldenburger | Kommentare
08.09.21Rocket Lab Provides First Half 2021 Financial Results Update
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Rocket Lab Lands Multi-Launch Deal to Deploy Entire IoT Satellite Constellation for Kinéis
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.09.21Reminder: Rocket Lab to Hold Conference Call to Review Second Quarter Financial Results on September 8, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Rocket Lab Expands Space Systems Footprint with New High Volume Reaction Wheel Production Facility
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten