Hannon Armstrong Announces $100 Million CarbonCount Green Commercial Paper Note Program

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (“Hannon Armstrong,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HASI), a leading investor in climate solutions, today announced the establishment of a $100 million CarbonCount Green Commercial Paper Note Program (the “CarbonCount Green CP Program”), marking the launch of the first fully Green Commercial Paper program in the United States. BofA Securities, Inc. is acting as the sole dealer and green structuring advisor on the program.

Amounts available under the CarbonCount Green CP Program may be borrowed, repaid and re-borrowed from time to time, with the maximum aggregate face or principal amount of CarbonCount Green Commercial Paper Notes outstanding at any one time not exceeding $100 million. The CarbonCount Green Commercial Paper Notes will be sold on terms that are customary for the United States commercial paper market and will be at least equal in right of payment with all of Hannon Armstrong’s other unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness. Payment of the CarbonCount Green Commercial Paper Notes will be supported by a direct-pay letter of credit issued by Bank of America, N.A.

Consistent with our investment thesis and Sustainability Investment Policy, Hannon Armstrong only invests in assets that are neutral to negative on incremental carbon emissions or have some other tangible environmental benefit, such as reducing water consumption. We track and report on the impact of all investments utilizing our CarbonCount metric, a proprietary scoring tool for evaluating investments in U.S. based renewable energy, energy efficiency, and climate resilience projects to determine the efficiency by which each dollar of invested capital reduces annual carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) emissions. This first-of-its-kind methodology promotes transparency in project finance by creating a simple and comparable metric for infrastructure projects to be evaluated in terms of how much the capital investment is mitigating climate change.

The Company intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds of CarbonCount Green Commercial Paper Notes to acquire or refinance, in whole or in part, Eligible Green Projects, which include Behind-the-Meter, Grid-Connected and Sustainable Infrastructure projects:

  • Behind-the-Meter: distributed building or facility projects, which reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements including heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems;
  • Grid-Connected: projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power where the off-taker or counterparty is part of the wholesale electric power grid; and
  • Sustainable Infrastructure: upgraded transmission and distribution systems, water and storm water infrastructure, and other projects that improve water or energy efficiency, increase resiliency, positively impact the environment, or more efficiently use natural resources.

Pending allocation of the full amount equal to the net proceeds from the concurrently outstanding CarbonCount Green Commercial Paper Notes at any point of time, the Company intends to invest such net proceeds in interest-bearing accounts and short-term, interest-bearing securities that are consistent with the Company’s intention to continue to qualify for taxation as a REIT.

