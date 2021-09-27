checkAd

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Comments on Proxy Advisory Reports

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) (the "Company" or “RMCF”), one of North America's largest retailers, franchisers and manufacturers of premium, handcrafted chocolates and confections, today commented on reports published by Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS") and Glass, Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”) in connection with the election of directors to the RMCF Board of Directors (“the Board”) at the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“Annual Meeting”) to be held October 6, 2021.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory continues to urge stockholders to vote on the WHITE proxy card FOR ALL of its skilled and experienced director nominees at the Annual Meeting.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory issued the following statement:

“ISS states clearly that the dissident group ‘has not disclosed a sufficiently detailed go-forward plan to merit outright control of the Board.’ Glass Lewis agrees that RMCF was ‘reasonable’ in not re-nominating the dissident group’s Andrew Berger for election to the Board and notes the lack of new ideas in the dissident’s proposals. While we agree with Glass Lewis that the dissident group’s nominees Mr. Berger and Ms. Parish are not in the interest of RMCF stockholders, we strongly believe that the Company’s six strong nominees have the critical skills, diversity and experience to guide RMCF’s transformation strategy.

“We believe that ISS has relied on misleading statements and slanted information from the dissident group, flawed analysis and ignored its own principles by supporting a dissident group that is seeking majority Board control yet has only presented a superficial and ineffective plan to stockholders. It is even more troubling that ISS would ignore the dissident’s own track record of seeking majority Board control, appointing himself as CEO and then overseeing a bankruptcy filing and value destruction. Further, in nearly two years on the RMCF Board, Mr. Berger has failed to propose any significant operational strategies or strategic plan. RMCF stockholders deserve better.

“Stockholders should be concerned that ISS has twisted itself in knots to accommodate the dissident group, especially in light of the recurring misleading claims, inaccurate statements and clear falsehoods the dissident group is disseminating to the market. In good faith, we have made multiple generous settlement proposals, including proposing to name a mutually agreeable nominee to the Board, all of which have been rejected by the dissident group to instead distract the Company and pursue their self-serving, attention-seeking public contest at stockholders’ expense. Remember, Mr. Berger’s firm was awarded $290,000 in 2019 and has already filed one baseless lawsuit to try to get his way. This is not stockholder-friendly behavior.

Wertpapier


