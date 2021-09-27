checkAd

Enochian BioSciences Announces Its Successful Completion of FDA Pre-IND for a Potential Cure for Hepatitis B Virus Infection

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.09.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

Company encouraged by clear path following review of FDA’s CBER written comments

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: ENOB) − Enochian BioSciences, Inc., a company focused on gene-modified cellular and immune therapies in infectious diseases and cancer, today announced the completion of a Pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) process following receipt of written comments from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) Office of Tissues and Advanced Therapies (OTAT).

Globally, there are approximately 350 million people living with chronic liver disease due to HBV, and nearly 1 million people die each year from chronic hepatitis B.

ENOB-HB-01 is a novel approach to potentially eliminate HBV-infected liver cells with an innovative “Hijack RNA” strategy that co-opts the virus’ machinery to induce the death of infected cells rather than reproducing and causing more infection and liver disease. Promising results from animal studies have been presented at scientific meetings (Hep Dart 2019 Presentation and ASGCT 2020 Presentation) by Enochian BioSciences Inventor and Co-Founder, Dr. Serhat Gumrukçu.

“We considered the written response to be very useful and important, providing a clear path to pursuing what we hope will be a successful IND application in the medium-term,” said Dr. Mark Dybul, CEO of Enochian BioSciences. “I want to thank the experts from FDA CBER OTAT for their detailed and helpful insights.   We are particularly encouraged because Hijack RNA is a platform that we are developing for other infectious diseases. For example, an inhaled product to potentially treat or prevent any variant of SARS-CoV, including the cause of COVID-19, and any variant of influenza as well as a potential treatment or cure of HIV. The information provided in the FDA’s written comments also help us to accelerate the development of those potential products.”

Dr. Carol Brosgart, member of Enochian’s Board of Directors, Clinical Professor, UCSF, and former Vice President of Clinical Research at Gilead Sciences responsible for HBV and HIV drug development, said, “I have been involved in many efforts to control or cure HBV, but the Hijack RNA approach is the most innovative, with the greatest potential to cure, rather than only control HBV infection that I know of. I have also been involved with many Pre-INDs with the FDA, and I consider their comments remarkably useful to accelerate our product development. In my view, this was a very successful Pre-IND.”

“I have been on the ground floor of several new Biotech companies. Enochian BioSciences is entering a new phase. Based on my experience with the burden of global Hepatitis, I am very enthusiastic about the future and the potential application of our HBV product worldwide,” said Gregg Alton, Enochian Board member and former interim CEO and Chief Patient Officer of Gilead Sciences.

About Enochian BioSciences, Inc.
Enochian BioSciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative platforms for gene-modified cellular and immune therapies to potentially cure and treat deadly diseases. The company’s gene-modified cell and immune therapy platforms can potentially be applied to multiple indications, including HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis B, all Corona and Influenza viruses, and Oncology. For more information, please visit Enochianbio.com
  
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the success or efficacy of our pipeline. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “aims,” “intends,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various uncertainties, including as set forth in Enochian BioSciences’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Enochian BioSciences undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. 

CONTACT: Contact: ir@enochianbio.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Enochian BioSciences Announces Its Successful Completion of FDA Pre-IND for a Potential Cure for Hepatitis B Virus Infection Company encouraged by clear path following review of FDA’s CBER written commentsLOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - (NASDAQ: ENOB) − Enochian BioSciences, Inc., a company focused on gene-modified cellular and immune therapies in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NXP Trimension Ultra-Wideband Technology Powers Xiaomi MIX4 Smartphone to Deliver New “Point to ...
Pilgrim’s Pride Announces Closure of Kerry Consumer Foods’ Meats and Meals Acquisition
ReveraGen and Santhera Announce FDA Orphan Grant Funding for Clinical Trial with Vamorolone in ...
ReveraGen und Santhera geben FDA-Orphan-Finanzierungszuschuss für klinische Studie mit Vamorolone ...
Intertrust announces EUR 100 million share buyback programme
Evelo Biosciences Announces Positive Phase 2 Clinical Data with EDP1815 in Psoriasis; Confirms ...
Anders Sundström proposed as new Chairman of the Board in SkiStar
Faurecia launches public takeover offer for Hella
Construction contract (ECDI storage facilities)
Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. Completes Fully Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement for $6 ...
Titel
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Sompo International Names Windy Lawrence as General Counsel and Announces the Retirement of John ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...