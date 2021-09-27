checkAd

Else Prepares to Launch Wide Range of Nutrition Products in Canada, in Response to High Market Demand

Plant-Powered Nutrition Product Range to consist of Baby, Toddler and Children products, to be launched Q1 2022 online and at select brick and mortar retailers.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY.V) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company") the Plant-Based baby, toddler and children nutrition company, announces that it has developed a wide range of Canada-compliant products, set to launch in Q1 2022. The product range will include baby cereals for 6+ months, a toddler nutrition product, and a line of Children’s complete nutrition products. The Canada-compliant offerings are slated to launch online on Else’s e-store, as well as other Canadian online retailers and brick and mortar chains.

“This is a major milestone for the Company. We are responding to the tremendous demand for Else products by Canadians since the beginning, and we’ve seen rapid double-digit monthly growth in Canada on the online iHerb platform,” said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO & Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. “Having a dedicated range of products for Canada, making our complete whole food-based solutions more accessible to millions of wanting Canadian families, will open up a pathway for further growth in this high potential market,” she added.

Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, which is currently available to Canadians through iHerb, more than doubled its unit sales on the platform this summer. The Canadian Baby Food Market has been experiencing strong growth, reaching almost CAD $700 million in 2020.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was recently ranked as the #1 Top seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives include leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board  members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies,  and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

