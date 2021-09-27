checkAd

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation to Commence Trading on Nasdaq

27.09.2021, 13:00   

Global leader in the development of highly dexterous mobile robotic systems closes business combination with Rotor Acquisition Corp.

Stock to begin trading on the Nasdaq on September 27, 2021, under the ticker symbol “STRC”

Gross proceeds of more than $260 million from the business combination are expected to fund scale deployment of the award-winning Guardian XO industrial exoskeleton and Guardian XT industrial robotic avatar system

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (“Sarcos”), a leader in the development of robotic systems that augment humans to enhance productivity and safety, today announced that its common stock and warrants have been approved for trading on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbols “STRC” and “STRCW,” respectively. Trading is expected to commence on Nasdaq on Monday, September 27, 2021.

On September 15, 2021, the Sarcos business combination with Rotor Acquisition Corp. (“Rotor”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, was approved by Rotor’s stockholders. Rotor’s publicly traded common stock and warrants were de-listed from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) when the transaction closed on September 24, 2021. Sarcos believes that the capital raised from the business combination is sufficient to fund its current business plan and has no intention of raising additional capital at this time. In accordance with its contractual obligations and as previously disclosed, the company will file a registration statement covering the offer and resale of the shares issued to PIPE investors as soon as practicable.

“Having our securities listed on the Nasdaq is a crucial step for Sarcos,” said Ben Wolff, chairman and CEO, Sarcos. “As a public company, we now have the resources we need to bring our award-winning Guardian XO industrial exoskeleton and Guardian XT industrial robotic avatar system to market, giving companies in the U.S. and abroad a unique solution to the critical shortage of workers who are able to conduct physically demanding tasks. We are very excited to continue working towards the development of our first commercial units, which we expect will be ready for release at the end of 2022.”

