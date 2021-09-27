Ashland provides update on its outlook for fiscal 2021 financial results1

checkAd

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) today provided an update for preliminary fiscal 2021 financial results. In general, economic recovery in the U.S. and other regions of the world is driving strong demand for most products in the company’s Life Sciences, Personal Care and Household, Specialty Additives and Performance Adhesives end markets.

However, continued challenges in shipping, logistics and packaging procurement are inhibiting the company’s ability to meet strong overall customer demand. The impact of all these factors is expected to be reflected in the company’s financial results during the fiscal-fourth quarter. Specifically, accounting for on-time freight and logistics unreliability over the past few months, Ashland now anticipates fiscal year Adjusted EBITDA could be up to $10 million below the low-end of the previously communicated range of $570 million to $590 million.

“We are encouraged by the improving demand in each of our segments,” said Guillermo Novo, chairman and chief executive officer, Ashland. “As we reported early last quarter, supply-chain and logistics constraints and related costs continue to be an issue. I am pleased with the pricing and operating discipline demonstrated by our business teams to maintain margins in the face of continued challenges. While we are adjusting our outlook for earnings in the fiscal year due to these external factors, I continue to be pleased by the resilience of Ashland’s businesses and our prospects for fiscal year 2022 and beyond.”

During the fiscal-fourth quarter, Ashland announced the signing of a definitive agreement to sell its Performance Adhesives business to Arkema for $1.65 billion and the establishment of a renewable annual environmental trust. Beginning with the fiscal-fourth quarter, Ashland will report the results of the Performance Adhesives business as discontinued operations and any environmental-related expenses as key items. Prior to the release of fiscal-fourth quarter earnings, Ashland intends to issue restated historical financial statements reflecting these changes.

The information in this release is preliminary, based upon information available at the time of this news release, and actual results may differ.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures
Ashland believes that by removing the impact of depreciation and amortization and excluding certain non-cash charges, amounts spent on interest and taxes and certain other charges that are highly variable from year to year, adjusted EBITDA provides Ashland’s investors with performance measures that reflect the impact to operations from trends in changes in sales, margin and operating expenses, providing a perspective not immediately apparent from net income. The adjustments Ashland makes to derive the non-GAAP measure of adjusted EBITDA exclude items which may cause short-term fluctuations in net income and which Ashland does not consider to be the fundamental attributes or primary drivers of its business. Adjusted EBITDA provides disclosure on the same basis as that used by Ashland’s management to evaluate financial performance on a consolidated and reportable segment basis and provide consistency in our financial reporting, facilitate internal and external comparisons of Ashland’s historical operating performance and its business units and provide continuity to investors for comparability purposes.

