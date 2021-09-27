checkAd

Microbix Presenting Product Results at AACC

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.09.2021, 13:00  |  13   |   |   

QAPs to Support Testing for COVID Viral Variants

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQX: MBXBF, Microbix), a life sciences innovator and exporter, announces that it has been invited to present about the performance of its COVID-19 test quality assessment products (QAPs) at “AACC” the annual scientific meeting & clinical laboratory exposition of the American Association of Clinical Chemistry, taking place in live and virtual formats from Atlanta, GA, September 26-30, 2021.

The abstract poster presentation is titled “Advanced SARS-CoV-2 Variants of Concern (VOC) whole genome materials for use as verification, external quality assessment (EQA) and prospective quality control samples.” It reviews the performance of Microbix’s novel, innovative, and proprietary PROCEEDxFLOQ branded QAPs, formatted on Copan FLOQSwabs and room-temperature stable, for use to help verify the performance of nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs) that detect SARS-CoV-2 and variants of concern (VOCs). Results reported relate to the B.1.1.7, B.1.351, P.1, and WT variants, formerly known as the UK, South African, Brazilian, and Wuhan strains. The results demonstrate that these Microbix QAPs are compatible with over 20 widely-used COVID-19 NAATs, including those that can detect and differentiate VOCs.

Such results continue to demonstrate how Microbix is addressing the need for workflow controls to effectively support the quality objectives of testing for SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, as for all forms of testing relating to the pandemic. The overall Microbix QAPs portfolio now comprises more than 70 distinct products across multiple categories of infectious diseases, test types, and test formats.

The abstract presentations were co-authored by ten members of Microbix’s product development (R&D), operating, and customer support teams, led by Pavel Zhelev, Director of Product Management (QAPs), and Dr. Amer Alagic, Director of R&D. The poster details the performance results of the QAPs in a complete and succinct fashion and will be made available on the company website, https://microbix.com, upon their presentation at AACC 2021 on September 29. The poster includes Microbix’s thankful acknowledgement of five collaborator organizations in Canada and internationally.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Microbix Presenting Product Results at AACC QAPs to Support Testing for COVID Viral VariantsMISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQX: MBXBF, Microbix), a life sciences innovator and exporter, announces that it has been invited to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NXP Trimension Ultra-Wideband Technology Powers Xiaomi MIX4 Smartphone to Deliver New “Point to ...
Pilgrim’s Pride Announces Closure of Kerry Consumer Foods’ Meats and Meals Acquisition
ReveraGen and Santhera Announce FDA Orphan Grant Funding for Clinical Trial with Vamorolone in ...
ReveraGen und Santhera geben FDA-Orphan-Finanzierungszuschuss für klinische Studie mit Vamorolone ...
Intertrust announces EUR 100 million share buyback programme
Evelo Biosciences Announces Positive Phase 2 Clinical Data with EDP1815 in Psoriasis; Confirms ...
Anders Sundström proposed as new Chairman of the Board in SkiStar
Faurecia launches public takeover offer for Hella
Construction contract (ECDI storage facilities)
Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. Completes Fully Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement for $6 ...
Titel
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Sompo International Names Windy Lawrence as General Counsel and Announces the Retirement of John ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...