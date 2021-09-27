Microbix Presenting Product Results at AACC

QAPs to Support Testing for COVID Viral Variants

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQX: MBXBF, Microbix), a life sciences innovator and exporter, announces that it has been invited to present about the performance of its COVID-19 test quality assessment products (QAPs) at “AACC” the annual scientific meeting & clinical laboratory exposition of the American Association of Clinical Chemistry, taking place in live and virtual formats from Atlanta, GA, September 26-30, 2021.



The abstract poster presentation is titled “ Advanced SARS-CoV-2 Variants of Concern (VOC) whole genome materials for use as verification, external quality assessment (EQA) and prospective quality control samples. ” It reviews the performance of Microbix’s novel, innovative, and proprietary PROCEEDxFLOQ branded QAPs, formatted on Copan FLOQSwabs and room-temperature stable, for use to help verify the performance of nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs) that detect SARS-CoV-2 and variants of concern (VOCs). Results reported relate to the B.1.1.7, B.1.351, P.1, and WT variants, formerly known as the UK, South African, Brazilian, and Wuhan strains. The results demonstrate that these Microbix QAPs are compatible with over 20 widely-used COVID-19 NAATs, including those that can detect and differentiate VOCs.

Such results continue to demonstrate how Microbix is addressing the need for workflow controls to effectively support the quality objectives of testing for SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, as for all forms of testing relating to the pandemic. The overall Microbix QAPs portfolio now comprises more than 70 distinct products across multiple categories of infectious diseases, test types, and test formats.

The abstract presentations were co-authored by ten members of Microbix’s product development (R&D), operating, and customer support teams, led by Pavel Zhelev, Director of Product Management (QAPs), and Dr. Amer Alagic, Director of R&D. The poster details the performance results of the QAPs in a complete and succinct fashion and will be made available on the company website, https://microbix.com, upon their presentation at AACC 2021 on September 29. The poster includes Microbix’s thankful acknowledgement of five collaborator organizations in Canada and internationally.