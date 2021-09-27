Bitcoin Well Inc. Recognized as One of Canada’s Top Growing Companies in the Globe and Mail’s Third-Annual Business Ranking

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Well Inc. (TSXV: BTCW) (“Bitcoin Well” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that we have placed in the top half of recognized companies listed in the Globe and Mail’s 2021 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, placing number 172 out of 448 total companies.

“It is truly an honour to be included among the upper half of Canada’s Top Growing Companies for 2021. The continued year-over-year growth that Bitcoin Well has experienced is a true testament to the hard work of our team and the increasing adoption and understanding of bitcoin in Canada,” said Adam O’Brien, Founder and CEO of Bitcoin Well. “Today, you can find us in almost every major Canadian city with nearly 200 ATMs nationwide, and a suite of easy-to-use online services that are designed to make bitcoin accessible and understood by the masses. We are also very proud that in July of 2021, we became the first publicly traded bitcoin ATM company in the world1, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”). We continue to execute an accretive growth strategy with recent notable acquisitions of ATM operators including Crypto Kiosk in northern Ontario and Enterprises Equibytes in Quebec, along with bringing new technology solutions in-house through the acquisition of bitcoin focused software developer, Ghostlab. We look forward to building on this momentum in the years to come.”

Launched in 2019, Canada’s Top Growing Companies’ editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program that sees companies complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 448 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking and we are very proud to have secured the 172nd spot. The full list of 2021 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine which is out now and available online.