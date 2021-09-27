Landos Biopharma to Participate in Truist Securities CEO Fireside Chat Series (Virtual)

BLACKSBURG, Va., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP), a late-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its LANCE advanced A.I. platform to develop novel therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced that Josep Bassaganya-Riera, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Landos, will participate in the Truist Securities CEO Fireside Chat Series (Virtual). The event will feature a one-one-one conversation led by Robyn Karnauskas, Ph.D., Managing Director and Senior Biotechnology Analyst, with audience participation, discussing all aspects of Landos Biopharma. Investors interested in participating should contact their Truist Securities’ representative or, Marek Ciszewski, IR@LandosBiopharma.com.



Event: Truist Securities CEO Fireside Chat Series (Virtual)

Date: September 30, 2021

Time: 10:00 am ET – 11:00 am ET