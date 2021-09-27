checkAd

MarketAxess Extends Its Global Fixed Income Trading Network to China’s Bond Market

27.09.2021   

Connection to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) will provide over 1,800 global investors with enhanced access to China’s onshore bond market

NEW YORK and HONG KONG, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, today announced the launch of a new trading channel for its global investors to access the China Interbank Bond Market (CIBM). Access is via the connection between CFETS and MKTX under the Bond Connect and CIBM Direct schemes, in partnership with China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) and Bond Connect Company Limited (BCCL).

Global investors on MarketAxess are now able to trade onshore Chinese bonds through a single, integrated, easy-to-use trading interface.

“This launch is the result of a close partnership between MarketAxess and CFETS that aims to enhance investor experience in the China interbank market,” said Rick McVey, Chairman and CEO of MarketAxess. “I’m delighted that together we’re able to bring greater, more diverse global investor participation to the $15trn onshore bond market, and I’m excited to think of the many opportunities for collaboration that lie ahead.”

Christophe Roupie, Head of EMEA & APAC at MarketAxess, added: “We saw a 74% increase in our trading volume across Asia Pacific in 2020. That success is built on the strategic investments we’ve made to help the region’s bond markets to innovate, improve workflow efficiency and attract greater global client participation. This launch is another important milestone for our continued international growth.”

Zhang Yi, President of CFETS, said, “As an important financial infrastructure of China's interbank bond market, CFETS has been committed to facilitating global investors to invest in the interbank bond market while continuously providing better services through closer collaboration with global trading platforms. Our partnership with MarketAxess can now provide overseas investors with new access to the mainland bond market. In the future, both parties shall explore more opportunities to further promote the opening-up of China's interbank bond market.”

