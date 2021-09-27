TELA Bio Appoints Roberto Cuca as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc. ("TELA"), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing innovative tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction, today announced the appointment of Roberto Cuca as the Company's new Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). As COO and CFO, Roberto Cuca will lead the execution of the Company's business plan and manage the Company's finances. He will report directly to President and Chief Executive Officer, Antony Koblish.



Roberto Cuca joins the TELA team with over 25 years of experience in relevant operational and finance positions within the healthcare industry. Most recently, Mr. Cuca served as Chief Financial Officer of OraSure Technologies, a point-of-care testing and sample collection technologies company, where he led the finance and IT functions since joining in 2018. Prior to that time, Mr. Cuca served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Trevana, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, where he led the finance and investor relations functions and worked with senior management to establish and execute overall corporate strategy. Prior to his time with Trevana, Mr. Cuca held various leadership positions within the finance organization of Endo Health Solutions Inc., a pharmaceutical company, including Treasurer and Senior Vice President, Finance, where he was responsible for capital raises and cash management, mergers, acquisitions and licensing transactions, tax planning and compliance, and risk management. Mr. Cuca received an M.B.A from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, a J.D. from Cornell Law School, and an A.B. from Princeton University. Mr. Cuca is also a CFA Charterholder.

"I am delighted to welcome Roberto to the TELA Bio team. We are privileged to have such a talented professional joining us in the COO and CFO roles. We have built a solid team to date and are pleased to be adding further strength at the executive level," said Antony Koblish, President and CEO of TELA Bio. "His extensive operational and financial experience, along with a proven track record of execution, will be a valuable addition to TELA."

"I'm thrilled to join TELA Bio and to contribute to a company making significant advancements in soft tissue reinforcement and reconstruction," said Roberto Cuca, COO and CFO of TELA Bio. "I look forward to working with Tony and the entire organization, bringing my knowledge and experience to bear on the execution of TELA's business plan and strategy and driving continued growth."