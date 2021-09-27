Ocuphire Pharma Presenting at Three Upcoming Healthcare Conferences This Fall

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders, today announced that Mina Sooch, President and Chief Executive Officer will be presenting corporate overviews at the Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference on Wednesday, September 29th and the Ophthalmology Futures Forums: 2021 European Virtual Forum Key Topics on Thursday, October 7th as well as participating in the Treatment Age Related Diseases Panel at Alliance Global Partners (A.G.P.) Biotech & Specialty Pharma Conference on Wednesday, October 13th.

Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference – September 29-30, 2021 Title: Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) Company Presentation Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021 Time: 9:50 AM EDT and 1X1 Meetings Presenter:

Conference Regis.: Mina Sooch, CEO

Link Ophthalmology Futures Forums: 2021 European Virtual Forum – October 7, 2021 Title: Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) Company Presentation Date:

Time: Thursday, October 7, 2021

Company Presentations Track (European Time) Presenter: Mina Sooch, CEO Conference Regis.: Link Alliance Global Partners Biotech & Specialty Pharma Conference – October 13, 2021 Title Panel: Treating Age Related Diseases: Aging Eyes, Diabetes, and Inflammatory Diseases Date: Wednesday, October 13, 2021 Time: 3:00 PM EDT and 1X1 Meetings Presenter: Mina Sooch, CEO Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) Conference Regis.: Contact AGP representative

If you are interested in arranging a 1X1 meeting request, please contact your bank/conference representative or ir@ocuphire.com. For more details, please see the Investors and Events section of Ocuphire’s corporate website.