Ocuphire Pharma Presenting at Three Upcoming Healthcare Conferences This Fall
Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference on September 29-30, 2021
Ophthalmology Futures Forums: European Virtual Forum on October 7, 2021
Alliance Global Partners Biotech & Specialty Pharma Conference on October 13, 2021
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders, today announced that Mina Sooch, President and Chief Executive Officer will be presenting corporate overviews at the Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference on Wednesday, September 29th and the Ophthalmology Futures Forums: 2021 European Virtual Forum Key Topics on Thursday, October 7th as well as participating in the Treatment Age Related Diseases Panel at Alliance Global Partners (A.G.P.) Biotech & Specialty Pharma Conference on Wednesday, October 13th.
Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference – September 29-30, 2021
Title:
|Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) Company Presentation
Date:
|Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Time:
|9:50 AM EDT and 1X1 Meetings
|
Presenter:
Conference Regis.:
|
Mina Sooch, CEO
Link
Ophthalmology Futures Forums: 2021 European Virtual Forum – October 7, 2021
Title:
|Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) Company Presentation
|
Date:
Time:
|
Thursday, October 7, 2021
Company Presentations Track (European Time)
Presenter:
|Mina Sooch, CEO
Conference Regis.:
|Link
Alliance Global Partners Biotech & Specialty Pharma Conference – October 13, 2021
Title
|Panel: Treating Age Related Diseases: Aging Eyes, Diabetes, and Inflammatory Diseases
Date:
|Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Time:
|3:00 PM EDT and 1X1 Meetings
Presenter:
|Mina Sooch, CEO Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)
Conference Regis.:
|Contact AGP representative
If you are interested in arranging a 1X1 meeting request, please contact your bank/conference representative or ir@ocuphire.com. For more details, please see the Investors and Events section of Ocuphire’s corporate website.
