checkAd

Ocuphire Pharma Presenting at Three Upcoming Healthcare Conferences This Fall

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.09.2021, 13:00  |  13   |   |   

Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference on September 29-30, 2021

Ophthalmology Futures Forums: European Virtual Forum on October 7, 2021

Alliance Global Partners Biotech & Specialty Pharma Conference on October 13, 2021

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders, today announced that Mina Sooch, President and Chief Executive Officer will be presenting corporate overviews at the Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference on Wednesday, September 29th and the Ophthalmology Futures Forums: 2021 European Virtual Forum Key Topics on Thursday, October 7th as well as participating in the Treatment Age Related Diseases Panel at Alliance Global Partners (A.G.P.) Biotech & Specialty Pharma Conference on Wednesday, October 13th.

Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference – September 29-30, 2021
   
Title: Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) Company Presentation
Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Time: 9:50 AM EDT and 1X1 Meetings
Presenter: 
Conference Regis.: 		Mina Sooch, CEO
Link
   
Ophthalmology Futures Forums: 2021 European Virtual Forum – October 7, 2021
   
Title: Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) Company Presentation
Date:
Time: 		Thursday, October 7, 2021
Company Presentations Track (European Time)
Presenter:  Mina Sooch, CEO
Conference Regis.:  Link
   
Alliance Global Partners Biotech & Specialty Pharma Conference – October 13, 2021
 
Title Panel: Treating Age Related Diseases: Aging Eyes, Diabetes, and Inflammatory Diseases
Date: Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Time: 3:00 PM EDT and 1X1 Meetings
Presenter:  Mina Sooch, CEO Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)
Conference Regis.: Contact AGP representative

If you are interested in arranging a 1X1 meeting request, please contact your bank/conference representative or ir@ocuphire.com. For more details, please see the Investors and Events section of Ocuphire’s corporate website.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ocuphire Pharma Presenting at Three Upcoming Healthcare Conferences This Fall Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference on September 29-30, 2021 Ophthalmology Futures Forums: European Virtual Forum on October 7, 2021 Alliance Global Partners Biotech & Specialty Pharma Conference on October 13, 2021 FARMINGTON …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NXP Trimension Ultra-Wideband Technology Powers Xiaomi MIX4 Smartphone to Deliver New “Point to ...
Pilgrim’s Pride Announces Closure of Kerry Consumer Foods’ Meats and Meals Acquisition
ReveraGen and Santhera Announce FDA Orphan Grant Funding for Clinical Trial with Vamorolone in ...
ReveraGen und Santhera geben FDA-Orphan-Finanzierungszuschuss für klinische Studie mit Vamorolone ...
Intertrust announces EUR 100 million share buyback programme
Evelo Biosciences Announces Positive Phase 2 Clinical Data with EDP1815 in Psoriasis; Confirms ...
Anders Sundström proposed as new Chairman of the Board in SkiStar
Faurecia launches public takeover offer for Hella
Construction contract (ECDI storage facilities)
Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. Completes Fully Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement for $6 ...
Titel
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Sompo International Names Windy Lawrence as General Counsel and Announces the Retirement of John ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...