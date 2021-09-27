checkAd

PyroGenesis Receives New U.S. Patent for the Destruction of Ozone Depleting Substances

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.09.2021, 13:00  |  15   |   |   

MONTREAL, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (NASDAQ: PYR) (TSX: PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech Company (hereinafter referred to as the “Company” or “PyroGenesis”), that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions to reduce greenhouse gases (GHGs), is pleased to announce today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent No. 11116069, entitled, “High power DC non transferred steam plasma torch system”. This new patent covers the Company’s high power DC steam plasma torch system, and relates to a steam plasma torch assembly wherein superheated steam is used as the main plasma forming gas, thereby resulting in a highly reactive steam plasma plume. The system is then used to destroy ozone depleting substances.

This high-power steam torch system is used in PyroGenesis’ SPARC technology, a patented PyroGenesis process designed to destroy ozone depleting substances such as end-of-life (“EOL”) refrigerants like CFCs, HCFs, and HFCs, which have high global warming potential (“GWP”). EOL refrigerants are potent greenhouse gases with a GWP that can be thousands of times greater than carbon dioxide (CO2).

Research suggests that the management, and disposal, of HFC refrigerants is the best strategy to address climate change globally. Quickly phasing down HFC use has the potential to lower the effect of global warming by 0.5° C by 2100.1 In addition, the Environmental Protection Agency estimates supermarkets in the U.S. alone leak an average of 25% of their refrigerants annually2, which is equivalent to the emissions from 12.5 million passenger vehicles for one year.3

“Plasma torches that use steam as the main plasma forming gas produce a plasma plume with a high concentration of H+ and OH- ions,” said Mr. Pierre Carrabin, CTO and Chief Strategist of PyroGenesis. “The steam plasma plume rich in these chemically and highly reactive ions can be used in a wide range of applications ranging from coal gasification to hazardous waste treatment. Steam plasma torches have been used very successfully in achieving difficult chemical conversion in other applications. We are proud to have been awarded a patent to utilize a steam plasma torch to destroy ozone-depleting substances as we believe there is a huge untapped need for such a torch.”

