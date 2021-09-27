PyroGenesis Receives New U.S. Patent for the Destruction of Ozone Depleting Substances

MONTREAL, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (NASDAQ: PYR) (TSX: PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech Company (hereinafter referred to as the “Company” or “PyroGenesis”), that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions to reduce greenhouse gases (GHGs), is pleased to announce today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent No. 11116069, entitled, “High power DC non transferred steam plasma torch system”. This new patent covers the Company’s high power DC steam plasma torch system, and relates to a steam plasma torch assembly wherein superheated steam is used as the main plasma forming gas, thereby resulting in a highly reactive steam plasma plume. The system is then used to destroy ozone depleting substances.



This high-power steam torch system is used in PyroGenesis’ SPARC technology, a patented PyroGenesis process designed to destroy ozone depleting substances such as end-of-life (“EOL”) refrigerants like CFCs, HCFs, and HFCs, which have high global warming potential (“GWP”). EOL refrigerants are potent greenhouse gases with a GWP that can be thousands of times greater than carbon dioxide (CO 2 ).