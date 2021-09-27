Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces Oral Presentation at the American College of Rheumatology Convergence 2021

CHATHAM, N.J., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) (Tonix or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announces the acceptance and details of an oral presentation at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2021. The ACR Convergence 2021 is being held virtually November 5-9, 2021. A copy of the presentation will be made available under the IR Events tab of the Investors section of the Tonix website following the presentation at www.tonixpharma.com . The oral presentation details are as follows:



Title TNX-102 SL (Sublingual Cyclobenzaprine) for the Treatment of Fibromyalgia in the RELIEF Study: Positive Results of a Phase 3 Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Multicenter Efficacy and Safety Trial Abstract No. 0477 Presn ID 1815778 Date November 6, 2021 Time 11:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, licensing, acquiring and developing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Tonix’s portfolio is primarily composed of immunology and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates. Tonix’s immunology portfolio includes a COVID-19 platform of product candidates to prevent and treat COVID-19, to treat Long COVID as well as to detect functional T cell immunity to COVID-19. Tonix’s lead vaccine candidate for COVID-19, TNX-18001, is a live replicating vaccine based on the horsepox viral vector platform to protect against COVID-19, primarily by eliciting a T cell response. Tonix reported positive efficacy data from animal studies of TNX-1800 in the first quarter of 2021 and expects to start a Phase 1 study in humans in the first half of 2022. TNX-35002 (sangivamycin) is a small molecule antiviral drug to treat acute COVID-19 and is in the pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) stage of development. TNX-102 SL3 (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) is a small molecule drug being developed to treat Long COVID, a chronic condition, and is also in the pre-IND stage. Finally, Tonix is developing TNX-2100, an in vivo diagnostic to measure the presence of functional T cell immunity to COVID-19. Tonix intends to initiate a first-in-human clinical study of TNX-21004 in the fourth quarter of 2021, pending IND clearance. Tonix’s immunology portfolio also includes biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s CNS portfolio includes both small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric and addiction conditions. Tonix’s lead CNS candidate, TNX-102 SL3, is in mid-Phase 3 development for the management of fibromyalgia.