Prime Mining Appoints New Board Member and Exploration Executive Q1 2022 Update on Exploration and Report to Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Mining Corp. (“Prime”, or the “Company”) (TSX.V: PRYM) (OTCQB: PRMNF) (Frankfurt: O4V3) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Edie Hofmeister to the board of directors and Mr. Scott Smith as Executive Vice President - Exploration, replacing Mr. Kerry Sparkes who will reduce his workload. Mr. Sparkes will continue as a key advisor to the Company. Effective October 1, 2021, Mr. Smith will assume full responsibility for the Company’s exploration activities. Prime is also pleased to provide an update on exploration and a report to shareholders concerning Q1 2022.

“On behalf of the board of directors and management, I welcome Edie to our Board and Scott as our key exploration executive. Edie has many strengths but is particularly skilled and experienced in ESG matters and governmental affairs. Scott will lead our exploration program and team in our quest to continue the discovery process that will determine Los Reyes’ full potential. Kerry will continue to serve as Technical Advisor and will provide support to Scott. We would like to thank Kerry for the incredible work he has done in leading our team in identifying the tremendous potential at Los Reyes,” commented Daniel Kunz, Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Hofmeister is an attorney who has counseled large and small multi-national extractive companies on legal and ESG matters for over twenty years. Most recently she served as EVP Corporate Affairs and General Counsel of Tahoe Resources Inc. where she headed the Legal, Sustainability and Government Affairs Departments, as it moved from a small junior explorer to a mid-cap producer. Since 2006 Edie has worked alongside rural and indigenous communities in India, Peru, Guatemala and Canada to enhance food, work and water security. She serves as the Vice Chair of the International Bar Association’s Business and Human Rights Committee, a group dedicated to promoting high ESG standards in multi-national corporations. Edie received a Bachelor of Arts degree in international relations from UCLA, a Master of Arts degree in international peace studies from the University of Notre Dame and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of San Francisco.

