Pure Extraction Corp.: PURX Hydrogen Powered System Strategy for Net Zero

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Pure Extraction Corp. ("PURX" or the "Company") (TSX-V:PURX)(OTC PINK:PURXF)(FSE:FIT1) is pleased to announce its move toward a net zero emission plan in its business development. The Company intends …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Pure Extraction Corp. ("PURX" or the "Company") (TSX-V:PURX)(OTC PINK:PURXF)(FSE:FIT1) is pleased to announce its move toward a net zero emission plan in its business development. The Company intends …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Pure Extraction Corp. ("PURX" or the "Company") (TSX-V:PURX)(OTC PINK:PURXF)(FSE:FIT1) is pleased to announce its move toward a net zero emission plan in its business development. The Company intends to offer a hydrogen fuel cell powered supercritical CO 2 extractor system that will be zero-emission, fully mobile and non-grid reliant. The Company is reviewing hydrogen fuel cells that are available on the market today. The fuel cell powered supercritical CO 2 extraction systems will allow users to operate the systems in remote locations where there are no electrical power grids available, or the electrical power is unstable. This already developed supercritical CO 2 extraction system is fully operational and can be monitored and supported remotely by the Company's in house fully integrated software operating system. The system can be used for remote online training and commissioning of the supercritical CO 2 extraction system including online diagnostics of the fully automated extractor. The Company anticipates to have this new state-of-the-art Hydrogen powered Generation V extraction system available by the end of the year.