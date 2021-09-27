checkAd

ADC Therapeutics Doses First Patient in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of ADCT-901 in Advanced Solid Tumors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.09.2021, 13:15  |  29   |   |   

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT), a commercial-stage biotechnology company improving the lives of those affected by cancer with its next-generation, targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, today announced the first patient has been dosed in the Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating ADCT-901, targeting kidney associated antigen 1 (KAAG1), in patients with selected advanced solid tumors with high unmet medical needs.

“With the FDA’s clearance of the IND application for ADCT-901, we are pleased to quickly move this promising new antibody drug conjugate into clinical development,” said Joseph Camardo, MD, Chief Medical Officer of ADC Therapeutics. “There is high expression of KAAG1 in tumors that have few new medicines, such as ovarian and triple negative breast cancer. We look forward to further evaluating the safety, antitumor activity and optimal dosing for ADCT-901 in this Phase 1 trial.”

ADCT-901 is composed of a humanized monoclonal antibody (3A4) directed against human KAAG1 conjugated through a cathepsin-cleavable linker to the PBD dimer SG3199, the same cytotoxin used in ADC Therapeutics’ lead product, ZYNLONTA. KAAG1 is an attractive, novel tumor target for ADCs expressed on the membrane of tumor cells, while its expression on healthy tissue is very limited.

The open-label, dose-escalation and dose-expansion clinical trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and antitumor activity of ADCT-901 as monotherapy in patients with selected advanced solid tumors. For more information about the Phase 1 trial, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov (identifier NCT04972981).

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE: ADCT) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company improving the lives of those affected by cancer with its next-generation, targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The Company is advancing its proprietary PBD-based ADC technology to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

ADC Therapeutics’ CD19-directed ADC ZYNLONTA (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) is approved by the FDA for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large b-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy. ZYNLONTA is also in development in combination with other agents. Cami (camidanlumab tesirine) is being evaluated in a late-stage clinical trial for relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and in a Phase 1b clinical trial for various advanced solid tumors. In addition to ZYNLONTA and Cami, ADC Therapeutics has multiple ADCs in ongoing clinical and preclinical development.

ADC Therapeutics is based in Lausanne (Biopôle), Switzerland and has operations in London, the San Francisco Bay Area and New Jersey. For more information, please visit https://adctherapeutics.com/ and follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

ZYNLONTA is a registered trademark of ADC Therapeutics SA.

ADC Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ADC Therapeutics Doses First Patient in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of ADCT-901 in Advanced Solid Tumors ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT), a commercial-stage biotechnology company improving the lives of those affected by cancer with its next-generation, targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Spirit of Wipro Run Brings Together Participants From Over 35 Countries
New Study Evaluates the Feasibility of Using Masimo EMMA Capnography on Mechanically Ventilated ...
Publicis Groupe to Repurchase 2.5 Million Shares to Cover Employee Long Term Incentive Plans
Eurofins Scientific SE: Transplant Genomics Launches OmniGraf, the Only Combination Biomarker Panel That Provides the ...
Strong Improvement in BALYO's Operating Income in the First Half of 2021
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): Half Year 2021 Results
Pfizer Starts Global Phase 2/3 EPIC-PEP Study of Novel COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Candidate for ...
Japan’s MHLW Approves PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin) for Advanced Urothelial Cancer
TotalEnergies and Safran Create a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Decarbonization of the ...
BIOCORP Reports H1 2021 Results
Titel
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Liberty Global Ventures and InfraVia Capital Partners Set up Fibre-to-the-home Joint Venture in ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Exclusive Networks Announces Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Paris
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.09.21ADC Therapeutics nimmt an der Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference 2021 teil
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21ADC Therapeutics to Participate in the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21ADC Therapeutics erhält Orphan-Drug-Status in Europa für ZYNLONTA
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21ADC Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation in Europe for ZYNLONTA
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21ADC Therapeutics nimmt an der 19. jährlichen globalen Gesundheitskonferenz von Morgan Stanley teil
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21ADC Therapeutics to Participate in Morgan Stanley’s 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.09.21ADC Therapeutics gibt Wechsel in der medizinischen Führungsspitze bekannt
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.09.21ADC Therapeutics Announces Medical Leadership Transition
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten