Searchlight Resources Completes Field Work and Airborne Survey on Robinson Creek High-Grade Gold Project

Autor: Accesswire
27.09.2021, 13:30  |  37   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Searchlight Resources Inc. ("Searchlight" or the "Company") (TSXV:SCLT)(OTC PINK:CNYCF)(FSE:2CC2) has completed initial field work and an airborne geophysics survey on the Robinson Creek Gold Project, located approximately 15 kilometres west of Creighton, Saskatchewan, in the historic Flin Flon mining camp.

Highlights

  • Completed Airborne Magnetic and Lidar surveys on Robinson Creek and Bootleg Lake projects
  • Located surface showings of Vein, Bleiler, and Quartz Zones at Robinson Creek
  • Located historical drill core at Robinson Creek

During the 2021 summer field season, a geological team completed an initial visit to the Robinson Creek project area to sample and confirm the surface location of the Vein, Bleiler, and Quartz Zones. During the field examination, drill core from the 1980s drill programs was located. Many of the core boxes have deteriorated, but it is estimated that 30% to 50% of the core may be salvageable. The Company is evaluating the possibility of re-boxing this core for future evaluation.

Concurrent with the field work, Airborne Triaxial Magnetic Gradiometer and Lidar surveys were carried out over the entire Robinson Creek property and a section of the Bootleg Lake project covering the 4 past-producing gold mines. The results of the field work and airborne surveys are expected to be received in October. In addition, detailed compilation of the 70 drill holes at Robinson Creek is underway and will be used along with the geophysical data for drill planning on this project.

"We look forward to initiating a drilling program at Robinson Creek in the first quarter of 2022 to verify the high grade and extensive gold assays previously reported on this property. This is an accessible and strategic area for Searchlight", stated Stephen Wallace, Searchlight's CEO.

The Robinson Creek Gold Project consists of 7 claim blocks covering 1.84 square kilometres located approximately 15 kilometres northwest of Searchlight's Bootleg Lake claims (Map 1). The Robinson Creek target area lies within a structurally controlled mesothermal lode gold system, with considerable historical exploration which includes geologic mapping, trenching, soil surveys, airborne and ground geophysical surveys, and over 70 diamond drill holes. The Robinson Creek target comprises three gold zones - the Vein, Bleiler, and Quartz Zones - over a strike length of approximately 1 km.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

