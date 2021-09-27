Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) Market Size to Reach USD 20.01 Billion in 2028 | Increasing Prevalence of Cancer Along with Growing Geriatric Population are Significant Factor Driving Industry Demand, says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Antibody-Drug Conjugates market size is expected to reach USD 20.01 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 25.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Surge in research activities on preclinical research, antibody therapies, and advanced drug discoveries are some key factors driving antibody-drug conjugates market revenue growth.

A primary benefit of ADC is to improve therapeutic index of antineoplastic agents. Advancements in synthetic biochemistry have ushered in new generations of ADCs, which show promise to enhance cytotoxicity of tissue and specificity to a better extent than predecessors. Advantages of ADCs are an increase in cell-killing potential of monoclonal antibodies, limited systemic exposure, higher tumor selectivity, and increase in drug tolerability. ADCs work like 'smart bombs' against cancer cells. These drugs are composed of an antibody drug, cytotoxic chemotherapy drug, and a linker. By targeting cancer cells particularly, healthy exposure of healthy cells to toxic cancer drug is greatly reduced.

ADCs in combination with other therapy and drugs is an emerging concept and various companies are adopting ADC, which is expected to drive steady growth of the market in the long term. High cost of procedure and lack of fund act as restraints to market growth. Producing ADCs is quite complex, which also a factor serving as a restraint. ADC facilities require extensively specialized training for operators and high capital investment.

Click Here to Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/754

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In July 2021 , Innovent Biologics, Inc. announced signing of target-specific, non-exclusive license agreement with Synaffix B.V. The latter will provide all the required proprietary ADC technologies to enable Innovent to progress one of its antibodies as the best-in-class ADC candidate.

, Innovent Biologics, Inc. announced signing of target-specific, non-exclusive license agreement with Synaffix B.V. The latter will provide all the required proprietary ADC technologies to enable Innovent to progress one of its antibodies as the best-in-class ADC candidate. Cleavable linker segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid rate during the forecast period as cleavage linker plays an important role in success of ADCs. These are stable in blood circulation for longer period of time and have also emerged as a targeted drug delivery agent and BR96-Doxorubicin (BR96-Dox) is an excellent example of cleavable linker.

Blood cancer is among the most common and lethal cancers among adults and ADCs are being developed across the globe as a major strategy to combat the disease. Several ADCs have been approved for clinical use. Treatment options of blood cancer have grown exponentially beyond general chemotherapy, with development of new targeted therapies.

Hospital segment accounted for a significantly larger revenue share in 2020 as majority of hospitals treat cancer with the help of ADCs. Hospitals provide advanced drugs and therapies that can treat cancer cells without compromising on healthy cells. Surge in number of cancer treatment hospitals across the globe is also driving growth of this segment.

Market revenue in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid rate during the forecast period owing to improvements in healthcare infrastructure in countries in the region and rise in supportive initiatives by governments. Rise in prevalence of cancer and emergence of various research institutes is also fueling market revenue growth. High demand from China , Singapore , Japan , and India is also contributing to growth of the Asia Pacific antibody-drug conjugates market.

is expected to expand at a rapid rate during the forecast period owing to improvements in healthcare infrastructure in countries in the region and rise in supportive initiatives by governments. Rise in prevalence of cancer and emergence of various research institutes is also fueling market revenue growth. High demand from , , , and is also contributing to growth of the antibody-drug conjugates market. Some major players in the global market include Oxford BioTherapeutics, Bayer AG, Immunomedics Inc., Concortis Biotherapeutics, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer Inc., ImmunoGen Inc., AbbVie Inc., Sanofi S.A., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Make Payment [Buy your Exclusive copy]@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/754