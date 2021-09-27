Aerie Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, ocular surface diseases and retinal diseases, today announced that the Benjamin F. McGraw, III, Pharm.D., Interim Executive Chairman and David A. Hollander, M.D., M.B.A., Chief R&D Officer, will participate in a fireside discussion at the virtual Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time. Dr. McGraw and Dr. Hollander will provide an Aerie overview and business update.

The fireside discussion will be webcast live and may be accessed by visiting Aerie’s website at http://investors.aeriepharma.com. A replay of the fireside discussion will be available for 10 business days.