Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to Unveil its Parathyroid Hormone Receptor Antagonist Program at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research Annual Meeting

- Late-breaking Poster Presentation on Sunday, October 3, 2021

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors, today announced its intent to develop a nonpeptide oral parathyroid hormone (PTH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of hypercalcemia associated with primary hyperparathyroidism (HPT) and other diseases of PTH receptor type 1 (PTHR1) over-activation. Details of the preclinical efforts supporting this newly disclosed program will be presented in a late-breaking poster at the upcoming annual meeting of the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR), which is being held October 1-4, 2021.



“Like all our product candidates, our family of novel PTHR1 antagonists are small molecules generated through our in-house discovery efforts. They are designed to specifically block PTHR1, which positions them to potentially address all conditions of excess PTH, whether it’s primary hyperparathyroidism due to parathyroid tumors or hyperplasia; secondary hyperparathyroidism due to chronic kidney disease (CKD); or malignancy-associated hypercalcemia,” stated R. Scott Struthers, Ph.D., founder and chief executive officer at Crinetics. “This is our first presentation at ASBMR, and I am eager to discuss our new program with this scientific community. It represents an important expansion of our pipeline and an opportunity to broaden the reach of our drug development efforts to multiple large patient populations with high unmet need.”

PTH regulates calcium and phosphate homeostasis in bone and kidney through activation of its receptor, PTHR1. Increased activation of PTHR1, either via PTH or PTH-related peptide (PTHrP) can lead to skeletal, renal, gastrointestinal, and neurological problems.

“While PTHR1 is crucial for regulation of calcium homeostasis and metabolic bone health, to our knowledge there are no medications available or in development targeting this receptor for the treatment of PTH or PTHrP-driven diseases,” added Alan Krasner, M.D., Crinetics’ chief medical officer. “Our PTHR1 antagonists have the potential to improve the outcomes and experience of patients with parathyroid disease; CKD, or cancer. We look forward to the continued advancement of this preclinical program into IND-enabling studies and then into a healthy volunteer, pharmacologic proof-of-concept phase 1 study. In this way, we expect to leverage utilization of endocrine biomarkers very early in drug development, a paradigm that has now been validated with three internally discovered new chemical entities in our clinical pipeline.”