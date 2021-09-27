Dyne Therapeutics to Present at Chardan’s Virtual 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced that management is scheduled to present during Chardan’s Virtual 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference.



Joshua Brumm, Dyne’s president and chief executive officer, and Oxana Beskrovnaya, Ph.D., chief scientific officer, will participate in a fireside chat on October 5, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the chat will be available in the Investors & Media section of Dyne’s website at https://investors.dyne-tx.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations and a replay will be accessible for 90 days following the presentation.