Dyne Therapeutics to Present at Chardan’s Virtual 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced that management is scheduled to present during Chardan’s Virtual 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference.

Joshua Brumm, Dyne’s president and chief executive officer, and Oxana Beskrovnaya, Ph.D., chief scientific officer, will participate in a fireside chat on October 5, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the chat will be available in the Investors & Media section of Dyne’s website at https://investors.dyne-tx.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations and a replay will be accessible for 90 days following the presentation.

Dr. Beskrovnaya is also an invited speaker on a panel, “RNA-based Targeted Delivery Approaches,” which will be available to conference participants.  

About Dyne Therapeutics
Dyne Therapeutics is building a leading muscle disease company dedicated to advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases. With its proprietary FORCE platform, Dyne is developing modern oligonucleotide therapeutics that are designed to overcome limitations in delivery to muscle tissue seen with other approaches. Dyne’s broad portfolio of therapeutic candidates for serious muscle diseases includes programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). For more information, please visit https://www.dyne-tx.com/, and follow us on TwitterLinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Dyne Therapeutics
Amy Reilly
areilly@dyne-tx.com  
857-341-1203

 





