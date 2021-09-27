checkAd

Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Publication of Lumateperone Pivotal Phase 3 Study in Bipolar Depression in The American Journal of Psychiatry

In this study, lumateperone 42 mg showed significant reduction in depressive symptoms compared to placebo in patients with a major depressive episode associated with bipolar I or bipolar II disorder and a favorable safety and tolerability profile. These anti-depressant effects were statistically significant in both bipolar I and bipolar II disorder subgroup populations 

Consistent with prior studies, weight changes were similar to placebo with no notable changes in metabolic or prolactin levels. Incidence of extrapyramidal symptoms related events were low and similar to placebo

These results, in conjunction with the positive results of Study 402 evaluating lumateperone 42 mg as adjunctive therapy with lithium or valproate, support lumateperone as a promising new treatment for patients with major depressive episodes associated with bipolar I or bipolar II disorder

The results of Studies 404 and 402 form the basis of CAPLYTA (lumateperone) sNDAs for the treatment of bipolar depression currently under review with FDA; PDUFA target action date is December 17, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITCI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced the publication of the results from its lumateperone monotherapy Phase 3 clinical trial (ITI-007-404). The article, "Efficacy and Safety of Lumateperone for Major Depressive Episodes Associated with Bipolar I or Bipolar II Disorder: A Phase 3 Randomized Placebo-Controlled Trial,” was published online in The American Journal of Psychiatry and is available here.

“Bipolar depression represents the most prevalent and debilitating presentation of bipolar disorder. There is a critical need for more treatments that are effective and have favorable safety profiles,” said Dr. Gary S. Sachs, Associate Clinical Professor in Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and Founding Director of the Bipolar Clinic and Research Program at Massachusetts General. “The strong efficacy and impressive safety results reported in this trial for a broad patient population position lumateperone as a potentially important advancement in the treatment of this disorder.”

