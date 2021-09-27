9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Announces Partnership with Non-Profit Gluten-Free Food Pantry Organization Mend Hunger

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage company pioneering novel treatments for people with rare or debilitating digestive diseases by studying unique GI biology, today …

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage company pioneering novel treatments for people with rare or debilitating digestive diseases by studying unique GI biology, today announced a partnership with Mend Hunger, a 501(c)(3) non-profit mobile food pantry organization that serves individuals and families in need of gluten-free food for medical and health reasons. The partnership will help Mend Hunger's Pantry Direct program to fulfill requests for gluten-free hunger relief boxes to families throughout the United States.

With millions of households throughout the U. S. struggling with hunger, and with most food pantries unable to provide many options for people with food restrictions, including those who must avoid gluten, Mend Hunger's Pantry Direct program aims to serve people living with any of several conditions that require a gluten-free diet, such as celiac disease. The organization allows access to gluten-free foods to significantly improve the health and well-being of families and ensures that their gluten-free emergency food boxes reach their intended recipients by shipping directly to qualifying individuals. Emergency food boxes are requested online, and qualified requests are filled with a variety of non-perishable gluten-free products.

"We are excited to build a long-term partnership with Mend Hunger to put gluten-free food into the hands of those who truly need it and do not have the resouces to abide by the strict gluten-free diet required to manage celiac disease," said John Temperato, President and Chief Executive Officer of 9 Meters. "Our ultimate objective at 9 Meters is to improve the lives of individuals suffering from debilitating digestive diseases including celiac disease, and we feel the work Mend Hunger is doing is exactly aligned with that goal."

Aleksa Hacker, Executive Director of Mend Hunger, added, "We couldn't be more excited about our partnership with 9 Meters. We believe this strategic alignment will strengthen our ability to serve those who are struggling with food insecurity and health-related issues. With millions of Americans out of work and struggling to put food on the table, Mend Hunger is more determined than ever to get gluten-free food into the hands of those who need it. This partnership will go a long way in doing just that. We are truly grateful to 9 Meters for their generous support and commitment to improving access to food as well as improving diet quality for people in need."