LSB Industries, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of Senior Notes

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) (“LSB”) today announced that it intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2028 (the “Notes”) for sale in a private placement to eligible purchasers. The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior secured basis by all of LSB’s existing subsidiaries and by certain of LSB’s future domestic wholly owned subsidiaries.

LSB intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to redeem all of its outstanding $435 million aggregate principal amount of 9.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 (the “Existing Notes”), to pay related transaction fees, expenses and premiums, and, to the extent of any remaining net proceeds, for general corporate purposes. Pending such application of the net proceeds of this offering, they may be invested in highly rated money market funds, U.S. government securities, treasury bills or short-term commercial paper.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. The Notes and the guarantees thereof have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Notes are expected to be offered and sold only to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to non-U.S. persons outside of the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. This press release is being issued in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act. This press release is not an offer to purchase, a solicitation of an offer to sell or a notice of redemption with respect to the Existing Notes.

About LSB Industries, Inc.

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The Company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers primarily throughout the United States.

