BASF Targets EUR 22 Billion Sales from Sustainable Solutions by 2025
(PLX AI) – BASF targets EUR 22 billion in sales from sustainable solutions by 2025, up from EUR 16.7 billion in 2020. The rise in e-mobility is a net positive for chemicals demand per car, according to BASFGrowth in battery materials more than …
- (PLX AI) – BASF targets EUR 22 billion in sales from sustainable solutions by 2025, up from EUR 16.7 billion in 2020.
- The rise in e-mobility is a net positive for chemicals demand per car, according to BASF
- Growth in battery materials more than compensates some catalyst replacement
- Other growth drivers: flame retardant plastics, battery housings, cable sheathing, e-coolants and specialty fluids
- BASF also targets 25% CO2 emission reduction by 2030 compared to 2018, and net zero emissions by 2050
