BASF Targets EUR 22 Billion Sales from Sustainable Solutions by 2025 Autor: PLX AI | 27.09.2021, 13:42 | | 31 0 | 0 27.09.2021, 13:42 | (PLX AI) – BASF targets EUR 22 billion in sales from sustainable solutions by 2025, up from EUR 16.7 billion in 2020. The rise in e-mobility is a net positive for chemicals demand per car, according to BASFGrowth in battery materials more than … (PLX AI) – BASF targets EUR 22 billion in sales from sustainable solutions by 2025, up from EUR 16.7 billion in 2020. The rise in e-mobility is a net positive for chemicals demand per car, according to BASFGrowth in battery materials more than … (PLX AI) – BASF targets EUR 22 billion in sales from sustainable solutions by 2025, up from EUR 16.7 billion in 2020.

The rise in e-mobility is a net positive for chemicals demand per car, according to BASF

Growth in battery materials more than compensates some catalyst replacement

Other growth drivers: flame retardant plastics, battery housings, cable sheathing, e-coolants and specialty fluids

BASF also targets 25% CO2 emission reduction by 2030 compared to 2018, and net zero emissions by 2050



